Ruth Langsford’s leather jacket looks WAY more expensive than it is

Ruth Langsford is really hitting the mark with her new fashion range for QVC. I’ve been keeping an eye on her Instagram because she’s been modelling lots of the new range in the last few weeks, and frankly, she looks amazing. Well, when I saw her sashaying about in her faux leather jacket, my jaw hit the floor. Especially when I saw the price!

Ruth’s leather jacket looks way more expensive than it actually is. You can snap it up for £84.96 and it’s available in three colours - black, charcoal and light grey. It’s available in sizes 8-22, but it’s selling like hotcakes and some of the more popular sizes are quickly selling out. If you do want one, I recommend not hanging about. Ruth is taking after the Princess of Wales in that she seems to sell out everything she wears. We’ll have to start talking about the Ruth effect if she carries on like this!

If you don’t manage to find one in your size, there’s a lovely suede version available too to give you more options.

Ruth Langsford Faux Leather Jacket for QVC © Ruth Langsford / Instagram £84.96 AT QVC



Ruth’s faux leather jacket features relaxed-fit long sleeves with zip cuffs, a collar with stud detailing, an asymmetric front zip fastening and zip pockets - an absolute must when it comes to any jacket, IMO.

What I really love about this jacket is the fact it’s machine washable at 30 degrees - to me this is where it even has the edge over a real leather jacket, which you can’t wash.

Having said that, if you do have a little more to spend and you’re after a real leather jacket then may I recommend Karen Millen’s Leather Signature Biker Jacket. It’s almost identical to Ruth’s design, but it’s made of 100% real leather which will only get better the more you wear it…What are verified shoppers saying about Ruth’s Faux leather jacket?

Karen Millen Leather Signature Biker jacket © Karen Millen £167.40 (SAVE 40%) AT KAREN MILLEN



Even though this is a new product, there are still a decent number of reviews to go off, which makes me very happy indeed. I’d be hesitant to recommend something going on looks alone, but I’m happy to say this has 136 reviews and averages a 3.8 out of 5-star rating, which isn’t bad at all.

Shoppers on the whole are “delighted” with it, it’s a word that keeps popping up again and again in the reviews. Says one reviewer: “This is a great quality fabric and looks 'real'. I bought this in charcoal in a size 20, and I am delighted with it. I am a 16 to 18 but go up a size in the biker jackets as like Ruth I am a bit busty!! I like to be able to fasten it up and will be able to wear a thicker jumper later in the year.

© Ruth Langsford / Instagram Ruth has been wearing her new jacket non-stop on Instagram

“I am in my 60's and feel trendy but don't feel silly in it trying to be younger than I am. Thanks, Ruth for a lovely jacket, would definitely recommend giving it a go.”

Says another: “Ruth’s clothes are well designed and extremely well made. It is an amazing jacket, the quality is great, I’ve worn it loads. I now regret that I didn’t buy more in the colours which were available.”The general consensus seems to be that the sizing is spot on, but you might want to size up if you’re wanting to wear a thick jumper underneath, so bear that in mind.

The main reason for shoppers returning this jacket was ladies on the more petite side (5ft 3 inches or thereabouts) found the sleeves too long. One shopper does note though: “You can turn back the cuff as the lining is fab.”

Obviously, there’s always a danger that any garment you buy online won’t fit properly, but I checked QVC’s return policy and you have 60 days to return an item, and it’s easy enough to arrange for it to be picked up from your home if you don’t want to have to take it to the post office.