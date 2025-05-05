Revealed: Ruth Langsford's 'brilliant' secret to a year-round glow

Rain or shine, Ruth Langsford isn’t relying on the sun to ensure she looks like she’s just been back from holiday! The 65-year-old Loose Women star uses a secret weapon to keep herself looking tan year round - and she’s just revealed it to her fans (including us).

I spotted Ruth's rosewater-infused beauty must-have on one of her Instagram Stories, where the TV presenter spoke of her love of the glow-getting product, saying: “This brilliant hydrating tan mist, I've been using it a lot and I love it. You just do a little spritz and it develops during the day. It's really nice.”

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock A glowing Ruth stunned in a gold gown earlier this year on Loose Women

The "really nice" spritz in question? Self Glow By James Read Sunblush Hydrating Tan Mist, £39 / $45.50. Essentially, the tan mist is formulated to enhance your natural glow with a buildable tan as it also hydrates and plumps. There's a key ingredient - Rosa Damascena Flower Water - which helps keep your skin moisturised as you develop a subtle and healthy sun-kissed glow.

Ruth highlighted the top-rated mist as she showed off a gift box containing a trio of James Read products - including a new addition to her tanning arsenal - in an Instagram story she captioned: “Fake it until you make it!!!” and "Who needs the sun when you have @jamesreadtan!"

After thanking the self-tan guru, she explained during the clip: “We were talking the other day and I asked, ‘Do you do a gradual tan moisturiser? And he said, ‘Yeah’ and he sent me some.” (If you'd like to shop Ruth's soon-to-be new favourite for yourself, it's the Endless Summer Gradual Tan Moisturiser, £44 from the Self Glow line - you're welcome!)

© Instagram / Ruth Langsford Ruth shared this photo of herself on holiday

We’re now also adding Ruth’s go-to to our list of celebrity-approved secrets to a year-round glow. Our roster already includes Mrs Hinch’s favourite drugstore face tanning drops and the tanning wipes Claudia Winkleman swears by to look like she's 'been to Capri for the weekend'.

Not to mention that Cat Deeley has also seen the benefits of James Read's line. This Morning makeup artist Lindsay Bown recently told us the brand’s Sun Bright tan drops are among the products she uses for Cat’s on-screen look.

What verified shoppers say about Ruth’s favourite tanning mist

© Instagram / ruthlangsford Ruth shared James Read's kind gift on Instagram

Ruth’s not the only big fan of the James Read mist. One shopper who recommends it for “hydrating” and to “reduce dullness” said: “I'm so glad this product has been introduced to my life. The fragrance of this mist is absolutely divine, it has a lovely rose scent that isn't over powering. It really does make you glow, it's easy to apply and applies so evenly, definitely looking the best version of myself with this!”

One caveat, you may want to apply by spraying on a makeup brush as opposed to applying it directly, depending on your skin type. As another shopper, who gave the mist five stars, explained: “It leaves a subtle glow which is all I want from a face self tan - and actually smells lovely with a subtle rose scent. I apply by misting on brush and spreading on face as I don't get even results misting directly on face.”

Shoppers have given Ruth's tanning secret solid reviews