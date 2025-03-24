Ruth Langsford's in her Yellowstone era - her western-inspired outfit has to be seen to be believed

Has Ruth Langsford entered her Yellowstone era?

All things western seem to be hot recently, from the Kevin Costner Netflix series (not to mention the prequel, 1923) to Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour. The best thing about the trend is that there’s a look to rock no matter what your age or style, and Ruth has aced it with her latest outfit.

Viral boot cut jeans? Check! Cool cowboy boots? Check! And the most statement-making piece is one that's so in style this season that you can find it all over the high street right now: a leather (or faux leather) shacket.

Of course the Loose Women star put her own stamp on it, literally - the pieces are all from her QVC collection which you can shop right now.

© Instagram / Ruth Langsford

I’m most intrigued by Ruth’s £75 brown faux leather shacket. It’s extremely popular with shoppers - toffee and dark brown are already sold out and black is flying off the virtual shelves, so you might want to shop the dark chocolate style while you can.

Exact match: Ruth Langsford Faux Leather Shacket © QVC £75 at QVC



Reviewers have given the look an impressive 4.5-star rating, with one raving: "Winner! Received my order today and I am delighted with it. Gorgeous rich dark chocolate brown and so buttery soft. Ruth really does do the best faux leather and suede I’ve ever tried."

Shop similar in the sales

At £75 full priced, Ruth’s exact jacket is a pretty good deal but you can still get the look on a bit more of a budget. I spied Topshop’s faux leather shacket, £41.50 (SAVE 44%) in the ASOS sale - the overshirt is available in sizes S to XL, and was originally £75. Bargain alert!

Topshop faux leather shacket © ASOS £41.50 (SAVE 44%) at ASOS



And I found another great piece in the sale, this time in genuine leather: Karen Millen’s belted leather look, a buttery-soft blazer in copper brown, is power dressing at its finest - and even better, it’s in the sale for £224.50, plus an additional 10% off with the code: EXTRA10.

Meanwhile, full-priced styles for less include New Look’s faux leather jacket, £45.99 - it’s fully lined and in a warmer brown burgundy tone with a boxy cut and a button-front just like Ruth’s. The material is subtly creased for a vintage effect, giving it a bit of a 1970s vibe.

If you’re looking for more of an investment piece, Marks & Spencer has Sosandar’s £265 single breasted genuine leather blazer fully in stock. The genuine leather jacket is in a rich tan shade, and comes in sizes 6 - 20. Wear it with denim and boots like Ruth, teamed with a tan leather belt and you’ve got instant Yellowstone luxe.

Whether faux or genuine leather, a shacket is an easy way to make a cool statement by adding it to any casual outfit.

You can go full Western with boot cut jeans like Ruth, or channel the ‘90s by wearing it over trousers and a white t-shirt. Now that I think of it, I'm pretty sure Rachel, Phoebe and Monica all had their own versions of this shacket on Friends!