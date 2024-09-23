Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Ruth Langsford's new pinstripe wide-leg trousers look way more expensive than they are - and I'm seriously tempted
Ruth Langsford glamorous post-marriage split photo© Instagram

Ruth Langsford showed off her weekend casual look consisting of chic wide-leg trousers… 

Leanne Bayley
Director of Lifestyle & Commerce
2 minutes ago
You've got to give it to Ruth Langsford - she's loyal with her brand endorsements. The 64-year-old has been sharing photos on her Instagram Stories lately showing off her new autumn must-haves from her QVC collection. 

In case you didn't know, the mum-of-one has her own collection with QVC so it's no surprise she shares her faves on her social channels, but it appears Ruth wears her clothing line even on off-duty weekend days. 

Over the weekend she went out for a casual lunch, and she shared a quick mirror selfie in her hallway. Writing: "All my own work", it's clear Ruth was happy with her own styling - and so she should be. 

Ruth Langsford wearing wide-leg trousers and leather shacket© Instagram
Ruth Langsford dressed to impress for a casual lunch

Rocking a head-to-toe look from QVC, Ruth wore a pair of pinstripe wide-leg trousers along with a simple white shirt, a faux leather jacket and a 'triple compartment' cream handbag. She completed the look with wedge trainers - and she nailed the relaxed but dressed-up vibe she was no doubt looking for.  

EXACT MATCH: QVC Wide Leg Trousers

model wearing pinstripe wide leg trousers© QVC

If there are two stars at play in this outfit, it's the pinstripe wide-leg trousers, which I've found on the website and they look very chic indeed. I also love the faux leather shacket which is ideal for this weird warm-but-chilly-at-times weather we're having. 

The trousers are available in black and pinstripe and they're priced at £54.96. They come in regular length and petite. They feature an invisible zipper at the side - perfect for a smooth, streamlined look. 

Described on the website as being "Perfect for both office wear and evening outings" these trousers do get major points for being versatile. 

I love wide-leg trousers and own many pairs. I've not tried these exact ones, but looking at the reviews, it's recommended that you size up. 

I have my eye on a pair that are very similar from COS - they're crafted from an RWS wool blend, and the front pleats and back darts create a flattering silhouette. I'm tempted because they also have an adjustable-button tab that allows them to be worn low-slung or on the waist. How genius is that?

If it's Ruth's leather shacket you're into, you might be tempted by the faux leather design, priced at £75. 

It's available in sizes 8 - 22 and if you're feeling like a leather jacket isn't your style, a shacket is an easier way to wear the trend and it'll look great with jeans. 

