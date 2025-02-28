Ruth Langsford's perennially stylish utility jacket is on sale - plus her tips how to style it

I love a great utility jacket and it appears that Ruth Langsford does too! The newly-single Loose Women star swears by the perennially fashionable staple, this week alone showing off multiple looks, ranging from a denim jacket to a great khaki style.

© Ruth Langsford / Instagram The Loose Women star styled her khaki utility jacket with a white tee and tan accessories

Ruth’s jacket is from her QVC collection and if you’re inspired to add it to basket I have good news - I spotted it in the sale today.

The long sleeved Ruth Langsford Twill Utility Jacket, £45 (SAVE 25%), features a collared neckline and comes in five different colourways - Black, Navy, Khaki, Stone, Grey – so you can take your pick of the one that suits you best.

(Out of all the versions of the jacket, my favourite is the khaki. I find the shade to be so versatile and a true necessity in a classic capsule wardrobe. And if you don’t believe me, just ask Cat Deeley who looked stunning in a khaki H&M look earlier this week!)

Ruth Langsford Twill Utility Jacket © QVC £45 (SAVE 25%) at QVC

It’s also made from a twill blend - 95% cotton and 5% elastane so it has a bit of stretch. It’s available in sizes 8 to 22, but hurry some of the sizes are selling out fast.

How to style the jacket? Well, Ruth herself has some great styling advice: a white tee and tan accessories. “I’ve teamed the khaki with a light indigo denim and tan accessories and just a white t-shirt,” she said on Instagram. “I love khaki and tan together. I think it's really fresh so we’ve got the tan belt, the tan boots and my new patch pocket flare jeans. It’s a fresh spring look.”

Get the look: more khaki styles

© H&M/M&S/River Island #teamkhaki: More of our budget favourites from H&M (£29.99), Marks & Spencer (£29.50) and River Island (£45)

If you're a fan of khaki and looking for similar budget-friendly pieces, the M&S Collection Pure Cotton Denim Relaxed Shacket, £29.50, is also utility-inspired, with patch pockets, and its available in sizes Extra Small to Extra Large. You may want to size down, though, as shoppers say it runs big.

Strictly utilitarian isn’t for everyone though, so you might want to try khaki in another outerwear style. Waxed and barn jackets as beloved by the Princess of Wales are trending, and River Island has a chic £45 look that’s selling fast.

Not so keen on boxy styles? I love my cropped khaki trench from H&M - I throw it on with just about everything, from jeans and tailored trousers to dresses worn with boots. The new season H&M trench is just £29.99, and the sizing is inclusive, too, ranging from XXS to 4XL. It comes in a dusty khaki green as well as beige and light denim blue.

© Ruth Langsford / Instagram Ruth also wore a denim utility jacket - this time with black joggers and trainers

Speaking of denim, you'll be glad to know Ruth has a £60 denim option for her utility jacket, too, which she showed off on Instagram.

Having said she’s not a fan of the ‘double denim' trend, the TV presenter steered clear of wearing jeans with hers, instead rocking the button-front look with comfy black joggers, black trainers and an animal print scarf - all from her own QVC collection.