Frankie Bridge's beautiful red dress could be designer - but it's just £89

It feels like everyone is shopping for summer occasionwear right now, and as usual Frankie Bridge is on it with her style recommendations.

On Sunday, the 36-year-old TV star posed in a gorgeous red midi dress from River Island, which I instantly thought could pass for Self-Portrait - and Frankie said exactly the same thing.

Frankie looked amazing in the River Island midi

"It’s giving Self-Portrait isn’t it?" she said in a video shared on Instagram. "For someone like me who doesn’t like getting their legs out, this - it’s kind of see-through - I feel like I’m being a bit naughty. It’s a winner."

The River Island midi is just £89 but it's quickly selling out since Frankie mentioned it. It's been trending online ever since, so you'll have to shop quickly.

The red Broderie dress features a flattering v-neckline and a sleeveless cut - although the oversized detail will cover the top of your arms. Falling to a midi length, it's semi see-through from the knees down like Frankie says, so it's ideal if you want to show just a little bit of leg. It's also available in white, which would make a stunning dress for the races.

The mum-of-two styled it with a matching patent red clutch bag, also from River Island, which is oversized and a bargain at just £25. She completed the look with River Island's bestselling patent beige stiletto heels.

Royal-approved Self-Portrait has many similar styles at much higher price points. The Princess of Wales has often been pictured wearing the London-based label, from bouclé midi dresses to sequin jackets.

Founded by Central Saint Martins alumnus Han Chong in 2013, it's synonymous with lace, ruffles - and Princess Kate.

If your budget is a bit higher, they have several gorgeous pieces to choose from, like this new-season red floral lace cocktail dress. It could be worn everywhere from summer soirées (like the races) to parties during the festive season. Or choose the embellished fishnet midi dress, which has just dropped in the sale with 30% off.

Self-Portrait Floral Lace Cocktail Dress £400 at Mytheresa

If you're looking for a more affordable option, this red dress from New Look is also trending and costs just £39.99. With it short ruffle sleeves, v-neck and midi length, it has a similar vibe to Frankie's and would be suitable for all formal summer occasions. It features a slim silhouette and subtle floral detail.