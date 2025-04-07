Frankie Bridge is obsessed with this effortlessly cool bomber jacket and so am I

A leather jacket is a style essential for spring/summer, and this season it's all about the leather bomber. Not just an everyday staple, these days you'll also see them worn over evening outfits and to add some edge to a more feminine look.

Frankie Bridge is all over it and has been wearing one from Abercrombie & Fitch on repeat. The style queen and former Saturdays singer shared her airport outfit on Instagram recently, and looked effortlessly cool in the Abercrombie jacket styled with an adidas tracksuit and a Louis Vuitton handbag.

© @frankiebridge Frankie nailed her airport outfit

I love the burgundy shade but it's also available in black, and Frankie has that too. She wore it in an Instagram story shared on Sunday, where she style it with wide-leg jeans, a cardigan and oversized sunglasses.

© @frankiebridge Frankie also has the bomber jacket in black

Made from the brand's signature soft vegan leather (their vegan leather trousers are bestsellers), Abercrombie's bomber jacket features a zip-up front, mock neckline, side pockets and cinching detail at the waist. Available in sizes XXS-XL, it costs £110 (or $140 if you're in the US).

Customers are loving it too. One review says: "Soooo stylish! I'm very happy and content with this purchase. The jacket goes with any outfit... It also keeps me warm when its windy!"

While another added: "Been waiting to get this for a while and it's lovely! Slightly more brown in some lighting but still lovely and versatile. I sized up to a Large for an oversized effect and it falls really nicely!"

And one simply wrote: "Love this jacket!!!!"

I'm a big fan of Abercrombie for wardrobe staples and I've also tried this jacket and would highly recommend it. It makes every outfit look a bit cooler and the oversized fit is so flattering.

A bomber jacket is such a versatile piece and it's worth the investment as you can wear it every season, whether it's thrown on to toughen up an LBD or layered with denim and knitwear.

If you're looking for a similar bomber jacket at a slightly lower price point, M&S has this leather-look relaxed-fit style for just £69. It comes in UK sizes 6-24 and gets so many five-star reviews.

Like the Abercrombie jacket, it has a laid-back vibe, and it features a ribbed hem and cuffs, as well as two patch pockets and a classic zip fastening.

"Beautiful style and comfy. Generous sizing and nice weight considering it’s a faux leather," wrote one. While another said it looks "so expensive".