Frankie Bridge dazzles in the sequin top of the season - and it's still available to shop

Party season is incoming, and I'd hedge my bets you're shopping for sequin, rhinestone or glitter embellished pieces as we edge closer to December.

Enter Frankie Bridge and her statement silver top. The TV star shared her favourite party season looks in her fashion-round up this week, and I'm a little bit obsessed with the sequin style she wore from River Island.

Frankie made sequins smart-casual in her top and tailored trousers

"Love this top!" she wrote on Instagram. "I'm seriously loving the bigger sequin styles at the moment! This top is really comfy and not itchy at all."

With its classic crew neck cut and long sleeves, it's super flattering and the perfect piece if you want to look festive without going too fancy. It retails for £55 and is still available in UK sizes 6-18.

River Island Premium Sequin Long Sleeve Crop Top £55 at River Island

Frankie, 35, styled hers with a pair of black trousers also from River Island. They have a tailored wide-leg cut and cost just £35. "I've paired it with some trousers from an earlier look so you can see how versatile they are and how you can wear them for multiple party looks during this season" she wrote.

She completed the look with River Island's trending feather cross body bag and patent heeled court shoes.

I think it would also look amazing with a pair of light wash wide-leg jeans and silver slingbacks, or straight-leg leather trousers and barely-there black heels. If you do want to go more statement, you could add a matching silver sequin skirt. Anything from a mini to a maxi would work.

Sequins are always everywhere during the holiday season, and now is the peak time to buy before the best pieces sell out. If you're looking for a similar style at a lower price point, M&S has this sequin top for just £29.50. It's adorned with small, elegant sequins and features added stretch for extra comfort.

Mango also has an almost identical style that's £35.99 but looks much more expensive that I immediately added to basket. Or if your budget is higher, Self-Portrait has this ultra cool silver sequin top with statement flared sleeves and detachable shoulder pads. There's a matching flared maxi skirt available, too.

Speaking to HELLO! about why fashion makes her happy, Frankie said: "I think it's just finding clothes that work for you and playing around with them. I enjoy seeing other people enjoying the outfits that I have shown them on social media, and seeing them feeling good is something I really love. It sounds cheesy, but fashion is a way of expressing yourself. It's finding that happy medium of knowing what's in fashion but also sticking to what you know what you like."