Frankie Bridge looks unreal in sexy sheer lace skirt - shop the look

If you're already planning ahead for party season, lace is the look for 2024. More specifically, sheer lace pieces.

Sharing her favourite items from the high street in her fashion round-up this week, Frankie Bridge confirmed this, posting a stunning selfie in a sheer lace skirt by River Island.

Frankie paired her sheer skirt to perfection with an oversized blazer

The maxi skirt has a very flattering floaty, relaxed fit, plus a comfy elasticated waist. The lace is cut in panels which give a lightly pleated effect and it has a sheer finish that's so stylish right now, but it's not so sheer you'd feel uncomfortable wearing it out.

It retails for £42 and comes in UK sizes 6-18. The trending piece is selling out fast, but if your size is now out of stock, you can also find it at ASOS.

Like River Island, Frankie styled it with an oversized blazer, which also adds more modesty. She chose a style by ASOS DESIGN, which features a nipped-in waist creating an hourglass figure, and it's currently on sale with 25% off.

"Lace is going to be everywhere this party season," the 35-year-old TV star captioned her Instagram story. "If you love the sheer look but want more coverage then try styling sheer dresses/skirts/trousers with an oversized blazer in the same colour. It looks smart and stylish. Add chic accessories to finish the look."

For her accessories, Frankie chose a faux leather grab bag from New Look, which will be your new go-to for nights out this autumn/winter, and barely-there black stilettos from Pretty Little Thing.

I also love this look styled with knee-high boots for a slightly more dressed-down look that's just as sultry.

It's not just Frankie who's loving sheer lace. Michelle Keegan was also pictured looking incredible in a pair of trousers in a very similar fabric at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards earlier this month.

Michelle Keegan posed in her lace trousers at London's Corinthia

The £35 sheer lace trousers are from her own Very collection - one of her many collaborations with the high street brand. They've already sold out once and are currently available to pre-order, due to arrive in early November.

Part of a co-ord, Michelle styled them with the matching £30 top that has a chic high neck and long sleeves. She completed the look with a tailored blazer, pointed-toe heels and statement gold earrings - gorgeous.