We've found Maura Higgins' puffy eye saviour on sale - eye circles, be gone

I'm A Celebrity star Maura Higgins is no stranger to a makeup free moment and her skin in the jungle is stunning - despite the adverse conditions and lack of comfy bed, Maura still manages to have skin I could only dream of, even while doing the dreaded jungle eating trial.

And after deep dive on Maura's skincare routine, I discovered a pretty affordable and A-list approved beauty hack the Irish TV personality is an avid fan of.

Maura is making waves on I'm A Celeb

Ahead of her Australian adventure, the 34-year-old shared her secret to reduce puffiness and dark circles under her eyes. Maura, who presented Love Island USA Aftersun earlier in the year, revealed that she wears luminous gold eye masks from Grace & Stella, a beauty product that Jessica Alba also swears by. If you want to give Maura's beauty cupboard essential, you're in luck - they're on sale, with almost £8 / $9 off. You'll pay £13.95 / $20.97 for them this Black Friday, what a bargain.

Described as an 'energy drink for the eyes', the golden eye patches are ideal for those of us who like a quick fix, especially for under our eyes which show signs of tiredness and fatigue quicker than anywhere else.

Infused with Chondrus Crispus Powder and Hyaluronic Acid, they're super simple to use and work almost instantly. Simply apply to the under eye area, leave on for 20-30minutes and remove. No need to rinse off the product that's left behind, just massage into the under eye area for a little extra skin love.

Unlike similar eye masks on the market, the Grace & Stella golden eye patches are a 'clean' beauty formula, both vegan and paraben and sulfate-free.

There's 24 pairs in the pack, making them around 58p / 44cents per use - that's girl math that makes sense.

Maura is a natural beauty in the jungle

HELLO! Shopping editor Kath Robinson is a fan of the viral under eye masks too. "For a start, you get 24 pairs in the pack, which is great value for money compared to some of the more expensive brands, and they are clean, vegan-friendly and paraben and sulfate free. I keep them in the fridge and put them on in the morning before I have my breakfast. After 15-20 minutes you remove them and pat the residue into your skin - no need to rinse.

"The brand describe them as an energy drink for your eyes, and I agree. I definitely notice the skin feeling firmer and looking better after I’ve used them. I’ve since found out Jessica Alba uses them - and if it helps my skin to look even half as good as hers, I'll be happy!”

© Instagram Maura's a long time fan of under eye masks

Maura has also declared her love for the 111Skin Rose Gold Eye masks. These are definitely more on the luxury end of the market, at £7.99 / $15 a pair these are packed with potent brightening ingredients for the under-eye area and another celeb fave - Jennifer Aniston has been known to sport them.