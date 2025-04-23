Cat Deeley's fiery red 2-in1 outfit is as clever as it is bright - and there's a reason why

Spring and pastels go hand in hand but if they're a little too sugary for you, what colour do you turn to? Take it from Cat Deeley's latest outfit that there is a bolder alternative to those sweet blues and pinks and boy, is it bold.

Cat''s red dress has had me put the bright colour to the top of my to wear list. As someone who typically favours neutrals, navys and blacks, I think red is the sort of shade I can get behind. It feels more classic than a pink or lilac, but is equally as colourful. See Cat does something clever with her fashion choices; she makes me - and plenty of other women - see certain styles and colours as being more wearable than we considered.

© Instagram Cat's fiery red dress wowed on This Morning

Case in point? Her hybrid dress on Wednesday's This Morning, a £110 buy from Hush that honestly could fast become your wardrobe's most repeated item.

It's also great for this in between weather, when you want to start showing a little skin without a pair of socks or tights but need something on the warmer side. Called the Gabriela Pleated Skirt Sweatshirt Dress, it's anything but a classic red dress. This 2-in-1 pieces is a midi skirt and sweatshirt joined together to create an effortlessly thrown together outfit. The oversized top helps to downplay the smarter pleated skirt, and saves you having to try to pair a top and skirt together yourself.

EXACT MATCH: Hush Gabriela Pleated Skirt Sweatshirt Dress © Hush £110 at Hush

How to style it like Cat

The way Cat styles pieces is a lesson in the understated. With her red dress, she added a pair of open toe mid-brown sandals, keeping the red as the focus. She added her signature gold jewellery, including a watch, hoops and a few bangles, to keep things minimalist.

You could style it like the model on the Hush website, with white pointed heeled boots, or even go more casual with chunky sandals or a white sneaker.

Cat's dress lookalikes

Cat's dress is rather unique, and with summer on the horizon there aren't a lot of similar options. But one way to recreate the look is to break the dress apart and shop for a red pleated midi skirt and a red sweatshirt, to coordinate and also wear apart.

Head to John Lewis for a great staple red pleated midi skirt, priced at £39.95. It's about the same strong shade of red as Cat's, and add this M&S Oversized Sweatshirt, £19.50, to it to recreate the look. If in doubt, size up on the sweatshirt to keep the look in the same silhouette as Cat's dress. The pair combined totals less than Cat's dress, so is a cheaper way to create the look.