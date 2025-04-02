Cat Deeley's M&S dress is the shape of the summer - AND it has pockets

I'm so into Cat Deeley's latest outfit, it's ridiculous. Giving me part Carrie from Sex and the City and part ballerina chic, it's the shape of the summer. Trust me, Cat's dress type is going to be everywhere, from Mallorca to the Maldives. The best part? You can buy it from Marks & Spencer.

Cat's French Connection dress, £99 / $158 is a cute midi dress that is perfect for daytime or evening - you can even dress up it with heels or down with slide on leather flats. The sleeveless dress features a figure-hugging bodice with voluminous pleated skirt, with the dropped waist silhouette being one of the big trends for the season.

© Instagram

And if you didn't love this dress enough, throw into the fact it has pockets and this French Connection dress is about as perfect as they come. Whoop! What I love even more about this midi is the two-tone colourway - navy on top, and cream on the bottom.

Cat added subtle jewellery and a pair of open toed nude heels to her dress, as usual, giving us a masterclass in understated yet stylish dressing. This woman knows the art of accessorising without going OTT.

The dropped waist trend is so flattering

It's graceful, it's elegant but it's also cool. The ballerina style shape is all over the high street, with a dress in that style available from most retailers. Dropped waist dresses started bubbling up last year after they featured on the catwalks of Roksanda and Philip Lim, and they're lauded for their feminine silhouette.

They're also a brilliant shape for most body types. If you're straight up and down, the dropped waist will add a curve to your look while if you're on the curvier side, the longer body elongates your top half and draws attention to your legs. Not to mention, they just look absolutely chic.

There's plenty of similar versions of Cat's for a lower price, including Next's Dropped Waist Dress with bandeau top. The dress, priced at £36, is also in navy and white, with a curved dropped waist and looks amazing with a blazer and ballet flats. At M&S, they have an own brand dropped waist dress with camisole straps, and made from linen to make it super summery. Priced at £49.50, the straps are removable so you can make it a strapless version if you wish, and it's available in sizes 10 -24. Also at M&S is a black and cream dress like Cat's, with the same sleeveless style and contrasting skirt just with a black top. This has a slightly more exaggerated pleated skirt, adding to the drama of the dress which I for one love.