Cat Deeley's flattering denim skirt confirms it's time to get your midi out of storage

Cat Deeley is back on our screens after her break from This Morning during the Easter holidays, and she's clearly ready to embrace the new season with her This Morning outfit - oh Cat, we're glad you're back.

Honestly, I wasn't sure denim skirts were still in vogue but Cat's outfit on Tuesday's show is making me think I need to get mine out of storage and start to wear it again.

© Instagram Cat's cowgirl core look is so chic, I need to recreate it

Cat's always got a fresh take on a trend, and her denim skirt outfit is no exception. Whilst the last few years saw us wearing our denim midi skirts with a classic T-shirt or cotton vest, Cat's given the denim skirt a more stylish update by adding a sleeveless, £30 pussybow blouse from River Island. And here's the hook - it's in a similar shade of blue to the skirt, thus creating a tonal outfit that looks super luxurious and, as always with Cat, ridiculously cool.

I love how the 48-year-old puts a spin on a look that I thought was over. Not only is her styling fresh, but the skirt itself is a new version of the denim mid.

Where we were wearing column style denim midi skirts, with a slit, Cat's skirt taps into fashion's love affair with a drop waist silhouette. Her E.L.V. Denim skirt, made from vintage denim, then follows into a flowy skirt, more loose than we've seen before. It's erring on a fishtail vibe, and completely revamps the classic style. I think it's super flattering too, adding emphasis to the bottom half and flaring out at the hips.

Cat's skirt is on the expensive side, at £395, but you'll find plenty versions on the high street with similar shapes, from the flowy skirt to the drop waist.

LOOKALIKE: Next Fishtail Midi Skirt © Next £42 at Next

I really love this Next Fishtail Midi Skirt, an affordable buy at £42 and following the same shape as Cat's; a mid-rise waist, fishtail shape and fits under the hips. H&M's £29.99 flared-hem denim skirt is super similar too, with a slightly more exaggerated hem and longer length. It is a darker wash of blue, more indigo, but you could go tonal with this with a navy top.

If you're wondering what footwear to pair with this look, take Cat's cue and add a knee high brown boot. Or if it's peak summer, go for a chunky brown sandal or a suede brown flat. It's a little nod to the Western, cowgirl core trend and a sweet look if you're a denim obsessive but need a break from jeans. Guilty!