I can't stop thinking about Cat Deeley's supersized earrings - so I asked her stylist where they're from

Cat Deeley's latest outfit proves my point - that this woman knows the power of a statement accessory.

Wearing a Zara outfit, with a brown shirt and matching shorts on Thursday's This Morning, it was Cat's gold, supersized earrings that had me frantically searching the internet for. The teardrop shape reminded me of Meghan Markle's Bottega Veneta earrings, only bigger. Cat's earrings had the same curved, sculptural shape ending in a point, and I tracked them down.

© Instagram Cat wore her oversized earrings with a Zara co-ord on Thursday's This Morning

Although Cat normally posts where her fashion is from, she didn't note her accessories, so I dropped her stylist Rachel Hughes a note. She revealed that Cat's earrings are the Margaux Puffy Earrings from American jewellery designer Jenny Bird. The $168 accessories are truly stunning, from the tear drop shaped face and flattened profile to the luxe high-polish gold finish. They do come in silver, if you're more of a silver girl, too.

What I love more about them is that they're hollowed-out, so not a heavy earring; I have some Bottega Veneta dupes that are quite heavy on the ear lobe, so it's refreshing to read that Cat's earrings are lightweight. Handily, hers come with Lobe Lifters for added support.

EXACT MATCH: Jenny Bird Margaux Puff Earrings © Jenny Bird $168 at Jenny Bird

Jenny Bird is an accessory designer we've noticed the TV presenter wears on repeat. I had a quick chat with stylist Rachel about the brand: "Jenny Bird is an American brand that Cat introduced me to. It’s so beautifully designed and is also super lightweight. She does the most amazing bangles and statement earrings - we are big fans of the brand!"

The brand only sells its pieces in dollars, but it can be shipped to the UK, with a charge for orders under $500 but free delivery on orders over $500.

If Cat's earrings are a touch too expensive before pay day for you, look to this amazing lookalike on Amazon. They're oversized, high shine and gold and feature similar curves and points like Cat. Priced at £15.99, they're great if you want to try the larger sized earring but don't want the investment.

LOOKALIKE: Amazon Extra Large Earrings £15.99 at Amazon

Etsy always comes up golden for alternatives, and I think this £9.90 pair are another brilliant lookalike. Again, Etsy's pair has the same shiny finish and teardrop shape, and are on the larger size like Cat's.

LOOKALIKE: Etsy Teardrop Large Earrings £9.90 / $13.43 at Etsy

As well as wearing pieces from Jenny Bird, Cat's jewellery collection includes high street accessories from brands including Mint Velvet, Orelia and Sezane along with demi-fine brands including Rachel Jackson and Nadri. The 48-year-old is the master of wearing luxe-looking accessories which tie in with her outfit without overpowering it - think gold interlinked bangles, chubby hoops and cuffs.