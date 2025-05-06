Cat Deeley wears the ultimate cool-girl spring co-ord - and it's selling out FAST

Cat Deeley nailed smart-casual spring styling in her high-street co-ord on Tuesday. The TV star stepped out in a two-piece from Mango to host This Morning and looked amazing in spring/summer's utility trend.

Something of a cross between a barn jacket and safari-chic, a utility gilet is practical and stylish and Cat looked stunning in hers.

© @catdeeley Cat styled her tonal co-ord with gold accessories

With its oversized cut and adjustable gathered hem, the Mango gilet is the antidote to samey transitional dressing. The sleeveless design features a turtleneck, press-stud fastenings and two practical pockets with flaps on the front.

Cat wore it with the matching straight-leg trousers, which have a mid-rise waist, smart darting and a belt buckle fastening. She completed the look with simple gold sandals and matching hoop earrings in the same hue.

The co-ord retails for £59.99 and £79.99 respectively, and can of course be mixed and matched as well as worn together. I love how Mango have also dressed up the gilet with heeled mules and a utility skirt in a lighter shade, completing the look with sunglasses and statement earrings - perfection.

The trousers could be paired with a white tee and trainers or even a shirt and slingback kitten heels if you're heading to the office.

Utility styles were seen on the runway at the likes of Hermès and Sacai this season, with Gucci and Mugler championing funnel-neck jackets in sand and khaki shades. Combining fashion and functionality with well-placed pockets and closures, it's no surprise to see it make its way down to the high street.

Even the royals love a utility gilet, with Princess Kate stepping out in a luxury quilted style by Barbour for casual public engagements.

Cat's gilet is selling so fast, your size might no longer be in stock. Luckily I've found similar, equally covetable pieces at Zara and COS.

Or if you're shopping for something seriously affordable, H&M's sleeveless utility jacket has dropped in the sale for just £16 - and it gets a five-star rating from customers.

"Love this gilet, better quality than expected. Colour same as photo," said one review.

While another wrote: "Love this really practical gilet!"

And one added: "Lovely garment. Good quality."