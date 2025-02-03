Cat Deeley looks gorgeous in leather Whistles dress - and it's about to sell out

The transition from winter to spring is officially leather weather, and Cat Deeley was new season perfection in her midi dress as she stepped out to host This Morning on Monday.

The 48-year-old TV star wore Whistles' Toffee Pintuck Leather Dress, which she paired with heeled boots and her signature glowing makeup.

Cat Deeley looked stunning in her all-leather outfit

Made from 100% leather in a soft toffee shade, Cat's dress is cut in a classic shirt silhouette with an A-line shape skirt and self-tie belt, which you can use to cinch in your waist. It features a button-down front and falls to a midi length.

At £449, this is an investment piece you'll wear forever. As members of the LWG, Whistles only uses responsibly sourced leather, and this aligns with Cat's focus on sustainability when it comes to styling.

Fronting Oxfam's Second Hand September campaign in 2024, she told The Telegraph: "Because I style myself, I have a view to either buy things that I keep and recycle again… or I find something secondhand, something vintage and secondhand."

Despite its price point, the Whistles dress is in high demand. It's available in a UK 4-18 but close to selling out in most sizes.

I love how Cat styled her dress with knee-high boots, but you could also wear it with a pair of chunky loafers à la Whistles or even stiletto heels for an evening out. If you want to add a coat, choose a longline piece in a contrasting fabric like a chic wool blend.

Looking for a leather dress at a lower price point? Next has this similar shirt style in a gorgeous chocolate brown shade for a fraction of the price. The faux leather midi dress is just £58 and features a waist-cinching belt and button-down front.

River Island also just dropped this faux leather shirt dress that's already trending online. The similarities of the toffee brown midi and Cat's Whistles dress are undeniable, but it's just £55. It's available in UK sizes 6-18 and also comes with a waist belt.

A leather dress is a classic wardrobe choice that's been seen on everyone from royal ladies Queen Letizia and the Duchess of Sussex, to celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Blake Lively.

Queen Letizia of Spain proves a leather midi dress is classically chic

Meghan wore a fitted Cult Gaia piece in an emerald green hue to the Invictus Games in 2023, but Queen Letizia proved the appeal of a midi shirt style with a pair of heeled court shoes in 2019 - a look I'm still coveting.