Cat Deeley's chic halterneck top looks designer - but it's just £39 from Next

Cat Deeley returned to This Morning on Monday with a suitably statement outfit, proving bright red trousers can absolutely look chic.

The 47-year-old TV star styled the wide-leg pair with a black halterneck top and gold accessories, completing the look with a glowing tan and her hair styled in perfect waves.

© @catdeeley Cat looked gorgeous in her summer ensemble

Cat went high-low with her fashion choices, choosing £225 trousers from royal-favourite ME+EM and a top that's just £39 from Next. While her trousers are sadly no longer available, you can still shop the top in every size from a UK 6-18.

The Next Hardware Detail Halter Top is cut with a very flattering drape silhouette and comes with an adjustable neck fastening. It also features statement gold hardware detail, which when done right can really elevate a piece - I wouldn't have been surprised to find out this was designer.

Available in both black or chocolate brown, it's so versatile as it could be paired with everything from white linen shorts to a printed maxi skirt or statement trousers like Cat.

Next Black Hardware Detail Halter Top £39 at NEXT

If you love Cat's look and your budget is higher, A-list approved Reformation do several similar styles that would make beautiful staples in your summer wardrobe. I love the Ramona Knit Top, and the Juniper Knit has a similar vibe too.

Or if your budget is lower ASOS has this slinky halterneck top with hardware detail for just £22. I've bought one as it would look amazing with wide-leg trousers this summer.

ASOS DESIGN Slinky Gold Hard Wear Detail Top £22 at ASOS

ME+EM's wide-leg trousers are super premium and feel luxurious, but if you're looking for something more affordable, or don't want to wait for them to restock, Nobody's Child has a similar red pair for £89. Made from a lightweight linen blend, they feature smart front pleating and side pockets.

Or H&M just dropped this linen wide-leg pair for £24.99. They have a high waist with darting at the front and back, a zip fly, and a pearly button.

H&M Linen Blend Trousers £24.99 at H&M

A vibrant red hue is right on trend as it was seen all over the spring/summer 2025 runways. From Louis Vuitton to Bottega Veneta and Miu Miu, fiery tomato shades were everywhere, and while some might prefer to go more subtle with a neck scarf or handbag, a pair of trousers worn with a neutral top is a winning outfit formula.