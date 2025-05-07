She's nailed it yet again with this high-street dress alternative! Honestly, is there nothing she can't rock?

Dresses are everywhere at this time of year, you can't move for them on the high street. But what do you wear if you don't like wearing dresses? Let Cat Deeley's latest look give you some inspo.

Styled by This Morning stylist Rachael Hughes, Cat's outfit gave the illusion of a dress but it is in fact two coordinating pieces, a pussy bow blouse and matching midi skirt from Mint Velvet.

As someone who is an occasional dress wearer, I've found that as I've gotten older I actually prefer the look of a top and skirt. The pieces can be worn separately, that's a given, but when together you have more autonomy over how to wear it. You can cinch the waist in more, wear the top part looser or tighter, depending on your preference, and can buy them in different sizes to fit your shape even better.

Both pieces are great for this time of year, when the in between weather has us second guessing whether to wear sleeves or not. Cat's blouse, priced at £89, features a pussy bow neckline and long sleeves with elasticated cuffs. The sheer fabric makes it a breathable piece to wear, and can be layered over a vest or under a sleeveless sweater, depending on the weather.

The skirt, also £89, is a classic midi silhouette and features ruffle detailing with a zip fastening through the side.

Cat wore the look with knee high brown boots, giving it a seventies vibe with the orange floral print. But I'm all for wearing this with strappy heels, in a metallic or cream, and rocking this look to a summer event like the races, a wedding or christening. Dress it up with a coordinating bag and you could even add a fascinator in metallic or orangey hues, if the occasion requires.

Cat's used her failsafe trick of adding a belt to cinch in the waist, which is a lesson for us all. A belt can help to elevate a look, even if it's a dress, and ties in footwear and other accessories, and is an affordable way to luxe-up your entire outfit.

Styling ideas

As well as wearing as a co-ord, you can wear Cat's pieces apart. The skirt is the sort of wardrobe piece you'll wear time and time again all summer; with a classic T-shirt, a vest or an oversized cotton blouse, to smart events or casual summer BBQs.

Cat's blouse is a great piece for chillier spring days, tucked into high waist flare jeans or with cream denim pieces. I think it'll look chic with cut off denim shorts too.