Cat Deeley’s butter yellow mini dress looks straight off the runway - shop the look

Cat Deeley brought the sunshine to This Morning on Monday - quite literally - when she stepped out in the dreamiest butter yellow mini dress.

The 47-year-old presenter was glowing in the elegant rhinestone-embellished number, which came in the colour of the season and perfectly complemented her honey blonde hair.

Softer than citrus and richer than vanilla, Cat's stunning dress was equally sweet and sophisticated - and it's a high street piece.

© @catdeeley Cat was glowing in the butter yellow embellished dress

Despite looking designer - I'm getting Chanel and royal-approved Rebecca Vallance vibes - the mini is from River Island and retails for £75 (or $168 if you're reading this stateside). It's currently available in all sizes from a UK 6-18, but it's now trending online following Cat's debut. Cue a sell out.

With its figure-skimming shift cut designed to look like two separate pieces, it's so flattering. The creamy yellow shade is very chic, and it's elevated with the skirt's rhinestone embellishments.

Cat paired the dress with minimal accessories, allowing the outfit's playful details to take centre stage. Her metallic heels are a perfect addition to the ensemble, but I also love how River Island have added white pointed court shoes for a preppy look. It could even be styled with fancy flats if you want to make it more suitable for the daytime.

The mini also comes in classic black or white if the butter yellow trend isn't your thing - ideal for brides-to-be or if you're looking for a new LBD.

Butter yellow entered the fashion chat last summer, and made a subtle splash on runways at the likes of Chloé and Alaia, but fast-forward to this season, and it's everywhere.

Toteme and Chanel embraced the hue in their latest collections, cementing its place as the colour of the moment, and everyone from Frankie Bridge to Kristen Bell is championing the pastel hue.

Soft enough to feel effortless, yet bold enough to make a statement, it works for any summer occasion.

If you're looking for something a little more casual, I love this pure cotton style from Abercrombie. The yellow mini features a fitted bodice and a flared skirt, with adjustable straps and a square neckline.

"Flattering, comfortable and great quality. Love that you can get it in a tall option," wrote one customer.

While another said: "Really comfy, perfect length and lots of compliments."

And another added: "Fits true to size, really flattering shape - especially if you can be prone to bloating! Great, high quality material."