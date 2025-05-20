Cat Deeley schools us on the perfect outfit formula - a cropped jacket and jeans

This weather is baffling as to what to wear, so I thank Cat Deeley and her latest This Morning outfit for giving me some prompts.

Cat's boucle jacket is just the thing for elevating jeans and a tee, the outfit formula I keep falling back on during this freezing in the morning, boiling in the afternoon weather.

© Instagram Cat Deeley's cropped tweed jacket makes sense for this inbetween weather

A cropped boucle jacket is lightweight yet hardy, and I love the shade of blue of Cat's. Normally, you expect to see these sorts of jackets in sweet pastel pinks or the classic Chanel colourways of white or black, so I appreciate the oceanic blue shades of Cat's. Paired with mid-blue denim, you're onto a winner. Read more about the boucle jacket trend here.

Cat's jacket is from Anine Bing, priced at £485. Called the 'Amber Jacket', the brand describes it as having a cropped, boxy fit and made from a cotton tweed blend. The actual colour of Cat's is labelled as denim blue, and it's finished with decorative silver buttons, great details to look out for if you're looking to copy Cat's look.

Anine Bing Amber Jacket © Anine Bing £485 at Anine Bing

The 48-year-old wore her cropped boucle jacket with pair of high waist, flared jeans from Donna Ida and a simple white tee. As outfit formulas go, this one makes all the sense!

Cat's jacket - affordable alternatives

But if you're like me and can't be dropping almost £500 on a jacket, especially this far from pay day, let me show you some incredible boucle jacket alternatives on the high street.

CLOSE MATCH: New Look Boucle Jacket © New Look £29.99 at New Look

The best on my radar is this New Look cropped boucle jacket, priced at a mid-month friendly £29.99. It has similar details to Cat's, with silver buttons and a blue mix and is cropped in its fit. It is available in sizes 6 - 22, plus petite options and curve, in sizes 18 - 32.

You'll find another similar style to Cat's at Next, but this one is a little different with its frayed hems - a look I love and gives off true Chanel vibes. It's also longer in length and has the same metallic buttons vibes too.

CLOSE MATCH: JD Williams Blue Boucle Short Jacket © JD Williams £65 at Next

This one is available in sizes 8 - 26, and handily, machine washable.

Finally, I found a super smart jacket option at QVC from designer Helene Berman. Her version of the boucle jacket is collared, more structured than Cat's and is cropped to fit. Priced at £155, it's a pricier option than others on the high street but a great price for a designer brand.

CLOSE MATCH: Helene Berman Iconic Blue Tweed Jacket © QVC £155 at QVC

You'll find this in sizes 8 - 20, and its a cotton mix so should be quite breathable to wear.