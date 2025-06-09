Frankie Bridge's elegant strapless dress looks designer - but it's just £44

Frankie Bridge is the queen of making high street pieces look like designer styles. Most recently, the singer-turned-presenter shared a photo wearing a strapless linen dress with a luxe, minimalist aesthetic I'd expect from the likes of Jacquemus and The Row.

Posting the look to her Instagram story, Frankie wrote: "I'm all for anything that makes getting dressed easier - which is why I love this. It essentially looks like a two-piece but it's actually a dress. Love the neutral colour."

Despite its premium look, the midi dress is from River Island and it's just £44.

© @frankiebridge Frankie stunned in River Island

Made from a linen blend in a timeless neutral shade, the chic strapless style is lightweight and ideal for summer. It features clean lines and a flowing midi silhouette (that could fall to a maxi depending on your height).

Available in an inclusive range of sizes from a UK 6-22, it's a piece that would be flattering on every figure.

Frankie styled the dress with suede tan sandals, and a matching raffia bag, adding an extra touch of elegance with a Paisley neck scarf. For more simple styling, I love how River Island elevated it slightly with kitten heels and a clutch. If you still love the Quiet Luxury look, this is definitely for you.

On Instagram, Frankie also said it was "very comfy" and even suggested wearing it with a "cowboy hat and boots" if you're heading to a festival this summer.

Strapless midi dresses in lightweight linen and cotton fabrics are everywhere for the new season - I could easily fill an entire basket with pieces on my wish list.

Nobody's Child has this gorgeous butter yellow style with side pockets and optional spaghetti straps for £79, while you'll find this beautiful linen puff hem midi at Mango. Elsewhere, Whistles has this split-hem strapless midi, and this £50 Topshop bandeau dress is selling fast.

The River Island dress perfectly captures the minimalist yet sophisticated vibe seen in many high-end collections. Like The Row, known for its refined, clean lines and understated elegance, it features a simple silhouette without embellishments, that you can amp up if you wish with your own accessories.

Jacquemus shares the same modern, laid-back luxury, often playing with natural materials and neutral tones that evoke effortless French chic. The high street piece embodies this timeless, sculptural style for an affordable alternative if you're craving that designer-level minimalism.