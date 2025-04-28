Frankie Bridge has found the buttermilk yellow dress of my dreams - and it's just £45

Buttermilk yellow is without a doubt the colour of the season, and Frankie Bridge has found the perfect occasionwear piece.

The TV star shared her fashion favourites on her style round-up this weekend, and I instantly added her stunning drop waist midi to basket. The Topshop dress is chic and super versatile.

"I love a trend piece that makes sense to add to your wardrobe. Buttermilk yellow is flattering on so many skin tones and this dress is lovely for an evening on holiday! It's really stretchy and comfortable and I love the ruching detail on the front. It gives the illusion of a top and skirt," she wrote on Instagram.

© @frankiebridge Frankie looked gorgeous in the buttermilk yellow midi dress

The midi dress is by Topshop and just £45 at ASOS. It's currently available in every size from a UK 4-18, but some are now running low in stock, so you'll need to be quick.

The sleeveless style features a high neck, drop waist and ruching on the bodice, which is so flattering. It has a relaxed skirt and falls to a midi or maxi length depending on your height.

Frankie also says it's super comfortable. "I love this, it's so stretchy. And it's butter yellow so it's on trend and comfortable," she told her Instagram followers.

Buttermilk yellow first made its way on to the sartorial scene last summer, after been spotted on the runway at the likes of Chloé and Alaia. This season it's even bigger, with ASOS reporting a 220% increase in searches for the colour.

Toteme, 16Arlington and Chanel featured the shade heavily in their new collections and Timothée Chalamet had a viral moment in his butter yellow Givenchy suit at the 2025 Oscars.

The popularity of the shade is perhaps because it's somehow both demure and statement. While many pieces might be a little too close to white to wear to a wedding, it's beautiful for holidays, parties and literally any other summer event. As it's so close to neutral, it's very easy to style and suits all skin tones and hair colours, even those who previously might have shied away from yellow.

I love how Frankie styled hers with a matching £24 clutch bag and a pair of white heeled mules, which are also a bargain at just £30. She completed the look with £10 skinny sunglasses. You could also dress is down with a pair of sandals or slides.

If you're shopping for buttermilk yellow dresses but your budget is higher, I'm obsessed with this pleated skirt style from Reiss. Or take a look at this gorgeous puff hem linen piece from Mango.