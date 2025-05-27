Frankie Bridge's dreamy black summer dress is just £28 - and it's so flattering

Nothing says new season like the pastel colours we saw on the SS25 runways, but let's be real, our black dresses will always get more milage than butter yellows. Shopping for a throw-on style? I think Frankie Bridge has found the perfect piece.

The Frankie's Faves founder shared a selfie wearing a black midi dress from Next, and with its sleeveless, drop waisted cut, it's both stylish and super flattering. Whatever the weather or occasion, a little black dress always looks chic, and this one is so versatile.

Frankie looked effortlessly stylish in the black midi dress

"Everyone need a good black summer dress in their wardrobe," she wrote on Instagram. "This one is loose fitting and will be really cool and comfortable in the warmer weather. It's a great length with these flip flops too."

Made from 100% cotton, Frankie's Next midi is lightweight and breathable, so it's ideal for heatwaves days despite the dark hue. Drop waisted dresses soared in popularity last summer thanks to the likes of Jil Sander, Jonathan Anderson and Loewe, and it's still a mainstay silhouette on the runway and the high street. Universally flattering and designed to elongate your frame, everyone needs at least one in their wardrobe.

Retailing for just £28 and available in an inclusive range of sizes from a UK 6-26, as well as two different lengths, this one from Next is an easy win.

Next Black Sleeveless Drop Waist Midi Dress £28 at Next

"Lovely, easy to wear summer black dress," says one customer review. "Quite long in the body and proper drop waist, very comfortable."

Frankie styled hers with flip flops and a metallic clutch, but you could dress it down with trainers or elevate the look with a pair of barely-there strappy heeled sandals. Add a roomy leather tote or an embellished bag depending on your plans.

If you're shopping for a casual black midi dress but prefer a little more shoulder coverage, this one from Mango is perfection. The £29 midi is also made from 100% cotton and features an A-line cut and round neckline. It would seamlessly take you from the office to your after-work plans and comes in khaki too if black isn't your colour.

Or if your budget is higher, Boden has this bestselling £90 black jersey dress. It features a tiered maxi-length skirt and gets five-star reviews for its flattering fit and high-quality material.