Ruth Langsford's outfit formula is straight out of Princess Kate's playbook

Ruth Langsford is one woman who reps her own brand and then some. The Loose Women presenter is often pictured in pieces from her own fashion range with QVC, which I love - nothing like someone believing in their own work.

And Ruth's latest look posted on social media reminded me of a classic fashion formula loved by none other than Princess Kate - and to be honest, legions of women across the globe.

AT A GLANCE Ruth Langsford snapped herself wearing a classic outfit formula; blazer, jeans and striped tee.

The Loose Women presenter wore pieces from her own QVC range.

The look is loved by royals including Princess Kate.

The 65-year-old snapped herself looking achingly chic in a timeless look that is so easy to recreate, you might even have some of the pieces already lurking in your wardrobe.

© Instagram Ruth's timeless look is from her own QVC range

I'd say the main part of Ruth's look is her blazer. The linen blend button front blazer is from Ruth's QVC collection, priced at £75.96.

It's a super versatile piece, and as Ruth demonstrates, elevates a simple jeans and tee outfit. But come those summer events, it's a smart yet relaxed cover-up that you can wear over floral dresses or slinky gowns. I also love a blazer with denim shorts, or a breezy summer dress - especially for chilly summer evening's.

EXACT MATCH: QVC Linen Look Blazer © QVC £75.96 at QVC

Available in sizes 8 - 22, it has full sleeves (which can be rolled up for a more laidback look) and soft shoulder pads to help it maintain structure.

Ruth took a leaf out of Princess Kate's book by adding a breton stripe tee under the blazer, another piece from her own range. Ruth's tee has sold out in the navy and white colourway, but you can pick up a similar look from plenty of high street brands including Crew Clothing, John Lewis and Roman Clothing.

As for the jeans, skinny jeans are going nowhere and Ruth's £54 QVC pair promise comfort, something we all crave when wearing skinny jeans.

EXACT MATCH: QVC x Ruth Langsford Slim Leg Jeans Standard © QVC £54 at QVC

Ruth even says of her QVC jeans: "I think you're never too old to wear jeans, but I have to have comfort, and with my jeans that's exactly what you get thanks to the four-way stretch denim. They're also high-waisted so that means no more muffin tops!"

The stretch and higher waist are ideal if you want style, comfort but also to pull in your figure. These are available in sizes 8 - 22, and as well as Ruth's light indigo pair, they come in black too.

The look was finished with a pair of leopard print loafers, which Ruth admits are old. I found a brilliant pair at Boden, in a classic loafer shape with leopard print all over.

Ruth's Princess Kate inspiration

This look is such a classic look of the Princess of Wales. The royal has a plethora of blazers, and often pairs it with jeans just like Ruth, because it's such a smart casual formula.

© Getty Images A blazer, breton top and jeans is a staple of Princess Kate

Kate elevates hers with heels, but I'm all for the flats like Ruth, which gives a Parisian vibe to the look.