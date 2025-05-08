Ruth Langsford, 65, reveals her beauty favourites - including the skin-plumping sheet mask she loves

Here’s a hot beauty tip - even if you’re not in your 60s yet, you should pay close attention to what the older women in your life are doing when it comes to skincare. The wisdom is really unmatched!

Whether it’s Jennifer Coolidge’s face firming wand, Joanney Lumley's 'cheap as chips' face cream or Jane Seymour’s go-to neck treatment, you can bet that these stars know what works and what doesn’t when it comes to keeping skin looking camera-ready. And I for one am paying attention.

That brings me to our latest celebrity beauty find for mature skin: I spotted Ruth Langsford wearing Beauty Pie’s Triple Hyaluronic Acid Hydra-glow Sheet Mask on Instagram and had to investigate!

Ruth just declared the Beauty Pie sheet mask “hydrating!”, which doesn’t surprise me because it’s formulated with skin-plumping anti-ageing ingredients, including an exclusive triple hyaluronic acid formula, that helps plump the skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

© Instagram / ruthlangsford The Loose Women star shared a snap of herself in a pampering moment wearing a hydrating Beauty Pie face mask

The brand recommends the sheet mask as a treatment when your skin is dry or dehydrated, as well as advising you can also use it for a “plumping moisture boost” before putting on your makeup.

Individually, the masks cost less than £7 each (even less if you're a Beauty Pie member), and are available in a set of five, packaged inside a cute pink resealable pouch. Plus, the hydrating sheets are suitable for all skin types, so it doesn’t matter your age or if you have sensitive skin.

Beauty Pie Triple Hyaluronic Acid Hydra-Glow Sheet Mask x 5 © Beauty Pie £34 (£20 member price) at Beauty Pie



More of Ruth's beauty secrets revealed

If you’re hoping to discover more of Ruth’s beauty favourites, there are a few more finds I can put on your radar.

Ruth's 'pamper time' involves some gentle skincare

When it comes to skincare, Ruth has shouted from the rooftops (well, okay, on Instagram!) that her “fave skin polish” is Liz Earle’s Superskin, a gentle skin brightening exfoliant made from a host of natural ingredients, including ultra-fine powdered pumicel, moisturising shea butter and rosehip oil.

The TV presenter also ensures that she has a subtle year-round glow with help from a James Read tanning spritz, which she called “ a brilliant hydrating tan mist”. She added: I've been using it a lot and I love it. You just do a little spritz and it develops during the day. It's really nice.”

© Instagram The morning TV presenter has some tried-and-tested must-haves in her beauty arsenal

And when it comes to her hair, in between visits to the salon, Ruth uses a simple hack, a “genius” Josh Wood Colour root cover spray. “And just look at that!” she said, demonstrating the instant effects of the spray on Instagram. “That is clever, isn't it?”

What shoppers of all ages are saying about Ruth's face mask

On Beauty Pie, the face mask has a fairly solid 4.1-star average, with over 60% of reviewers giving it 5 stars and after scouring the opinions I found that the mask seems to appeal to all ages.

A reviewer in the 65-74 age range said it’s “Super hydrating. I use these masks regularly. I find it is not necessary to put on any other products that day as the mask moisturises my very thirsty skin.”

Another verified shopper who is under 34 raved, “Drenches skin in moisture and helped clear my dry patches!”

And it also seems to be a hit for mums and daughters. “Really soaks into your skin and doesn't fall off and skin felt so smooth after and my 11 year daughter loved it too," said a mum. "Lovely absorbing face mask.”

Those who didn't like it cited packaging - "You get 5 in one packet not individually wrapped so the one I took out initially was quite dry" - said the masks 'tear easily' and some had problems with the mask not adhering to their faces.