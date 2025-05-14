Ruth Langsford proves cargo trousers and a denim jacket is a failsafe errand outfit

It's the time of year when a denim jacket earns its keeps and it seems Ruth Langsford has the same idea. The Loose Women presenter swears by the fashion staple, showing off how she styles her own denim jacket. And I think Ruth's cool outfit is a lesson to us all in how to wear comfy joggers in a stylish, smarter way.

The 65-year-old's light wash denim jacket is from her QVC collection and it's such a classic buy that it's worth the spend - it's only £26, having gone down in the sale by 50%.

© Instagram The TV presenter styled her classic denim jacket with a white tee and khaki joggers

The Ruth Langsford Denim Jacket, £25.44 is reduced from £51, and features a shirt collar, button fastening, front patch pockets and buttoned cuffs. It's a semi-fitted style, so meant to hug slightly while not being tight, and comes in Ruth's lighter shade, plus an indigo dark wash although that's currently out of stock. Shows how popular this style is!

Ruth Langsford Denim Jacket © QVC £25.44 (SAVE 50%) at QVC

For me, a denim jacket is an absolute essential at this time of year, when you need a lighter jacket for chillier evenings or early mornings. As Hollie Brotherton, HELLO!'s Digital Luxe & Commerce Editor comments: "There are few fashion pieces more of a wardrobe staple than the humble denim jacket. Perfect for the unpredictable weather, they're lightweight but will still keep you warm on a cold evening, and they look great thrown on over just about anything."

It's made from a cotton mix, so nice and breathable with a bit of stretch, and available in sizes 8 - 22, although some have sold out so I'd shop quick at this price if you want to add Ruth's jacket to your wardrobe.

Get the look: how to style Ruth's jacket

I absolutely love how Ruth's styled her jacket - with joggers and trainers, over a classic white tee. It shows how versatile a denim jacket can be, and this one really does up the cool on Ruth's errand running outfit. Of course, a denim jacket can be thrown on over anything but take a style cue from Ruth and switch your gilet or shacket for a denim jacket.

Ruth's wearing a pair of cargo trousers, which I think are these £33 pair from QVC , plus her classic white trainers are her own work too. Ruth's trainers are a little different, with a lightly stacked sole and zip detailing. Called the Luxe Trainers, they're priced at £11256.

Ruth's jacket - shoppers verdict

I wanted to see how QVC shoppers rate this denim jacket from Ruth's collection, and on the whole, the reviews are good. "Delighted with this jacket, I have it in both shades now. Light and stretchy and a lovely length," one shopper wrote in the review section. "I could wear this all day long it is so comfortable," another said.

Overall, shoppers suggest sizing up when buying the jacket, so bear that in mind when making your order.