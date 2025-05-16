Lisa Snowdon makes her This Morning debut wearing jeans and the most perfect boho blouse

Lisa Snowdon is no stranger to the This Morning studio - she usually presents the fashion segments on the show, but on Friday morning she took to the sofa for the very first time joining Dermot O'Leary to present the show in place of Alison Hammond.

I wasn't surprised when I saw her on my TV looking super cool for her big hosting gig, she is a fashion expert after all! I've tracked down her beautiful boho blouse and it's from a cool girl fashion brand that's stocked on Anthropologie and on John Lewis. I'll link them below for you if you're looking to copy Lisa's look.

© Shutterstock Lisa Snowdon makes her debut on This Morning wearing a boho ensemble

I think you'll agree, Lisa smashed it out of the park with her pretty boho blouse, you know the sort you can throw on with jeans or smart trousers and instantly feel, well, fabulous? So I thank Lisa for pointing me in the direction of this super chic Queens of Archive 'Annie' Chiffon Blouse, £190. If you prefer to shop from John Lewis it's also stocked on there and it's currently a trending item - is that the Lisa Snowdon effect?

EXACT MATCH: Queens of Archive 'Annie' Boho Top © Queens of Archive £190 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE £190 AT JOHN LEWIS

Woven with shimmering lurex stripes against a bold floral base, this boho beauty features flowing tiered sleeves for even more drama.

Tapping into the boho trend a little further, she added a pair of wide-leg jeans similar to Victoria Beckham's favourite pair (y'know, the ones with two front pockets?). I think these River Island jeans look very similar, and they're only £52! Lisa added lots of gold jewellery and styled her brunette hair all tousled and gorgeous - this all elevated her look even further.

© Instagram Lisa Snowdon walking to the set of This Morning wearing her Queens of Archive boho blouse

Lisa looks incredible in her fifties. If you follow her on Instagram you might know that she's very open about her heath and beauty journey. She's a menopause advocate and is not afraid to be honest about her own menopause journey, including in her book, Just Getting Started: Lessons in Life, Love and Menopause as well as on her Podcast, We’re Not Getting Any Younger. Entering perimenopause at 44, Lisa has been extremely honest about the experience, which left her feeling "lonely". "Some months you'll sail through it, and other months you want to crawl out of your skin," she told HELLO! in an exclusive interview.

© Instagram Lisa always looks gorgeous when she stars on the show presenting the fashion segment

If Lisa's blouse is too expensive, I've tried to find a gorgeous alternative for you and I think I've found one that's spot on. If you love the boho vibes, check out Poppy Delevingne's collection with Nobody's Child. How stunning is this red floral india blouse? But be warned, it's selling out fast because at £59, it's a real steal.

CLOSE MATCH: Nobody's Child Poppy Delevingne Red Floral India Blouse © Nobody's Child £59 AT NOBODY'S CHILD

On Thursday night, Lisa rocked Queens of Archive yet again with this ginger floral foil maxi dress for a special Breast Cancer Now show. This dress that seriously reminds me of Princess Kate's most famous The Vampire's Wife dress.

© Instagram Lisa Snowdon wearing a stylish Queens of Archive dress with colour pop shoes

In a recent interview, the 53-year-old spoke about her style, saying: "I know what suits my body type and I don’t try to follow trends too much. Fashion for me has to be fun and it’s practical and comfortable as well. I do feel much more confident in myself. I’ve definitely evolved in terms of feeling more confident and knowing what I feel good in."