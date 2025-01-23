Ruth Langsford’s new quilted jacket is so chic I did a double-take

As far as celebrities on Instagram go, Ruth Langsford is one of my top faves. She’s always showing off stuff on her Stories that I instantly want to shop - but she really got my attention this week when she modelled her new winter coat for her 6.1 million followers.
I’m really not exaggerating when I say I did a double-take when I saw her sashaying about in it, it’s just so lovely! I’ve wanted a quilted coat for ages with the trendy diamond pattern and what I love about Ruth’s is that it’s two-tone, with plenty of pockets and a hood - two things that are absolutely non-negotiable for me when it comes to coats! Take a look at it in the video below:
The jacket is actually from Ruth’s new line which she’s done in collaboration with QVC, it’s the Ruth Langsford Longline Quilted Coat in Black / Khaki which retails for £99.90 and is available in sizes 8-22.
The longline silhouette is extremely flattering and I think it’s a good one to throw on over both casual and formal outfits. Ruth’s team suggest styling it “with a pair of sleek boots or your favourite jeans for a chic versatile ensemble” and I think that’s a good shout. I definitely also like the leggings and trainers look which Ruth is rocking in the press shots - that would be my go-to Saturday afternoon fit!
What are verified shoppers saying about Ruth’s quilted coat?
If you’re a regular reader of my articles, you’ll know I love a deep dive into the reviews. Since this is a brand-new product, I wasn’t expecting to find any, but happily, there are already 7 reviews to go on. Happy days!
I can tell you that the coat has a respectable 3.7 five-star rating. The reviews are extremely positive on the whole.
One shopper wrote: My coat arrived today and I just love it! The combination of the khaki and black work well together and it looks very stylish. It's a good length and not too heavy. I decided to size up after reading one of the reviews and checking the measurement guide and it fits perfectly. I was also pleased to find a very useful inside pocket. Very fast delivery.”
Several shoppers have sized up and are pleased with their orders, so that’s definitely something to bear in mind.
Says another: “Love the longer length and the colour combo is different. It is very warm and not too bulky for a quilted coat.”
Were there any negative reviews? One shopper was upset that the coat isn’t water resistant, so do bear that in mind.
Did I see anything that would put me off buying this coat? Honestly, no. Sure, it being water resistant would be the icing on the cake, but since I always carry a handy mini umbrella in my handbag, I think that solves the rain problem!