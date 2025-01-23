Ruth Langsford’s new quilted jacket is so chic I did a double-take

As far as celebrities on Instagram go, Ruth Langsford is one of my top faves. She’s always showing off stuff on her Stories that I instantly want to shop - but she really got my attention this week when she modelled her new winter coat for her 6.1 million followers.

I’m really not exaggerating when I say I did a double-take when I saw her sashaying about in it, it’s just so lovely! I’ve wanted a quilted coat for ages with the trendy diamond pattern and what I love about Ruth’s is that it’s two-tone, with plenty of pockets and a hood - two things that are absolutely non-negotiable for me when it comes to coats! Take a look at it in the video below:

Ruth Langsford shows off her new coat

The jacket is actually from Ruth’s new line which she’s done in collaboration with QVC, it’s the Ruth Langsford Longline Quilted Coat in Black / Khaki which retails for £99.90 and is available in sizes 8-22.

The longline silhouette is extremely flattering and I think it’s a good one to throw on over both casual and formal outfits. Ruth’s team suggest styling it “with a pair of sleek boots or your favourite jeans for a chic versatile ensemble” and I think that’s a good shout. I definitely also like the leggings and trainers look which Ruth is rocking in the press shots - that would be my go-to Saturday afternoon fit!

Ruth Langsford Longline Quilted Coat © QVC £99.90 AT QVC



What are verified shoppers saying about Ruth’s quilted coat?

If you’re a regular reader of my articles, you’ll know I love a deep dive into the reviews. Since this is a brand-new product, I wasn’t expecting to find any, but happily, there are already 7 reviews to go on. Happy days!

I can tell you that the coat has a respectable 3.7 five-star rating. The reviews are extremely positive on the whole.

One shopper wrote: My coat arrived today and I just love it! The combination of the khaki and black work well together and it looks very stylish. It's a good length and not too heavy. I decided to size up after reading one of the reviews and checking the measurement guide and it fits perfectly. I was also pleased to find a very useful inside pocket. Very fast delivery.”

Several shoppers have sized up and are pleased with their orders, so that’s definitely something to bear in mind.

Says another: “Love the longer length and the colour combo is different. It is very warm and not too bulky for a quilted coat.”

Were there any negative reviews? One shopper was upset that the coat isn’t water resistant, so do bear that in mind.

Did I see anything that would put me off buying this coat? Honestly, no. Sure, it being water resistant would be the icing on the cake, but since I always carry a handy mini umbrella in my handbag, I think that solves the rain problem!