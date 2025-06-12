Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Kate's designer dining room feature can be achieved for £13
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, waves as she departs after presenting The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at the Design Museum on May 4, 2022 in London, England. The Duchess of Cambridge will present The Queen Elizabeth II Award to an emerging British designer at the event hosted by the British Fashion Council. The award provides continued recognition of the cultural and trade role the British fashion and design industry plays.© Getty Images

The royal has the most amazing home

Rachel Avery
Homes Editor
2 minutes ago
The Prince and Princess of Wales have a strong affiliation with their countryside abode, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk. It's a place they love to visit, with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. William has previously admitted: "We spend as much time as we can here, it's very peaceful," on an Apple Time to Walk episode. The idyllic surroundings are part of the draw, of course, but inside the property is pretty stunning too…

michael middleton, princess charlotte and princess kate playing a game at home
Kate has plates displayed on her wall

We've seen a few glimpses inside the gorgeous residence and the inside of the family's dining room is so beautiful with a warm colour scheme and carefully curated pieces of furniture and accessories. One design detail Princess Kate has opted for is plates hanging on her wall, a traditional feature but mixed with more modern items, it has a chic result. Here's how you can emulate it from just £12.99…

Amazon Mediterranean hand-painted plate

floral plate

£14.99 at Amazon

$20.36 at Amazon US

Etsy set of three wall plates

three blue plates

£12.99 at Etsy

$18.36 at Etsy US

Amazon side plates set of six

six patterned plates

£23.99 at Amazon

$32.58 at Amazon US

Did you know that you can turn a normal plate into a wall hanging one with these handy hooks from Amazon for just £4.39?

The interiors are thanks to designer, Ben Pentreath, and his website explains his signature style. "We combine an intuitive use of colour, pattern and classical detail with bold contemporary elements where required: ensuring that the room is just right – both for the client and building." 

The gorgeous garden

The family's garden is another key space where they like to spend time. In the special video that was shared by the Wales family to mark the end of Princess Kate's cancer treatment, their outdoor area was showcased. There was an adorable moment where Kate was seen pushing her youngest, Prince Louis, on a wooden swing in the back garden. These personalised wooden swings are quite the thing among royals – even Princess Beatrice and Eugenie still have theirs in the gardens of Royal Lodge

Main Windsor home

Pink house in grounds© Shutterstock
The cottage has a beautiful pink exterior

The main property the family calls home is Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. The ultra-private residence is kept as secret as possible, to shield their children. 

The four-bedroom cottage is set within the Great Windsor Park estate and it has a candy-pink exterior. Highlights inside the property are the cosy study and the master bedroom.

Do the family have staff at their Windsor home?

They may have housekeeping and gardening staff, but royal biographer Robert Hardman has revealed the family do not have a butler at home. The author made this revelation in his book New King, New Court.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince William, Prince Louis and Kate at church© Getty
The family have limited staff at home

Robert wrote: "The couple did not seek to boost the staff numbers at Adelaide Cottage, not least because there would be little room to do so. Reports that the Prince was hiring a valet were knocked back.

"The Kensington Palace team does include a 'yeoman', a multi-tasking attendant who looks after everything from luggage to uniforms, but there is no 'gentleman's gentleman' on the staff. ‘And certainly no butler,’ adds one source. 'It’s very much them at home with the kids'."

WATCH: Everything you need to know about Adelaide Cottage

