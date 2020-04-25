Princess Eugenie has her very own personalised swing in the grounds of Royal Lodge – and it's big enough for two! Her mother Sarah Ferguson shared a beautiful photo on Saturday of Eugenie sitting on the swing reading a book. Just under her legs, you can see the first few letters of her name and the beautiful backdrop of the expansive garden. The photo was in honour of Eugenie joining Sarah's latest YouTube venture. "Today at 4pm on Storytime with Fergie and Friends, Eugenie is going to be reading Guess how much I Love You by Sam McBratney," Sarah wrote alongside the image.

Last week, the mum-of-two revealed that she will be helping to keep children entertained by reading stories every day, alongside some other famous faces. "Excited to be launching Storytime with Fergie and Friends on my new @youtube and @facebookapp channels – a traditional children’s storytime every day to help keep them entertained during lockdown," Sarah told her thousands of followers.

"I'll be reading both my own stories and others and asking friends to join in. It's all free and just for fun. There will be a new story posted every weekday at 4pm and a longer storytime on Saturdays. I so hope you enjoy them and they give some of you something new to do during this difficult time for everyone #storytimewithfergieandfriends."

It's been a hugely busy time for Sarah – despite the lockdown sanctions. The Duchess has been very active in trying to keep people's spirits up amid the coronavirus pandemic. Alongside her daughters, Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, she has organised and distributed food parcels and other essentials to NHS workers across the country. Deliveries of fresh fruit and vegetables, soups, toothbrushes and skincare products have reached frontline nurses and carers in Scotland and Wales as well as in London.

