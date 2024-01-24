Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Costco's Anthropologie-lookalike floor mirror sold out, but I found these options to shop instead
Costco's Anthropologie-lookalike floor mirror sold out, but I found these 5 options to shop instead

Costco's gold filigree full-length mirror isn't shoppable online - here are some to grab in case you missed out

best costco anthropologie gold floor mirror dupes
Karen Silas
Karen SilasSenior Lifestyle Editor
Like fashion trends, what’s hot in home decor changes over time, and one decor trend making a comeback are standing floor mirrors. In fact, Costco released a $150 version of Anthropologie's stunning $1,200 gold mirror, but it's no longer available online and shoppers are saying you'll be lucky if you find it in-store.

I used to have a similar floor mirror years ago, and seeing the oversized gold mirrors trending on TikTok makes me regret ever letting it go!   

But don’t worry if you missed out on the Costco bargain - I went on a hunt for some amazing lookalikes so you can still get the luxe look for less.

Anthropologie's gold floor mirror - the affordable options

Baroque-inspired gold floor mirrors like Anthropologie’s are a great vintage-inspired option which also looks just as great with both classic and modern decor. The charming pieces will give any space instant chic Parisian apartment vibes.

And we’re not the only ones who love this decor trend. Just one post by Instagram influencer Costcohotfinds about the Costco mirror earned over 134,000 likes, with comments ranging from “I grabbed it when I saw it! Love it!” to “That is very pretty. Still saving up for the Anthropologie one though.”

Thankfully Costco's not the only budget-friendly choice! I found great lookalikes at Wayfair, Amazon, Sam's Club and more retailers. There's even a lower-priced option at Anthropologie.

And if you love the ornate gold look, don't forget that you can even add the style to your home with smaller touches. I have a mirrored gold filigree Zara Home tray, similar to this $10.99 Amazon look, which adds interest to my more modern living room decor.

Why decorate with a floor mirror?

Mirrors reflect light to help make your space look bigger  - for example, I have mirrored closet doors that serve double duty, giving both a dressing room effect and making my master bedroom look more spacious. But why choose a floor mirror? 

  • A freestanding full-length floor mirror will help take advantage of empty wall space, and add dimension and light. For an even more dramatic effect, style with plants or opposite a window to make your bathroom, living room, entryway or bedroom feel more spacious, bright and airy.
  • Full-length mirrors are so versatile - they work in both large spaces and smaller homes. “We previously bought a floor standing mirror as we were living in a warehouse-style loft which needed large furniture,” says HELLO! Deputy News Editor Hannah Hargrave. “But when we moved, we found it was still a great way to expand the space - as well as being able to have a quick glance at what you look like before leaving the house. It's both a feature and functional and we love it.”
  • A gold full-length mirror can instantly elevate a room, no matter what type of furnishings you currently have. "My vintage mirror makes the room look much bigger and brighter, and I feel opulent and grand with an antique alongside my Ikea sofa!" says Wellness Editor Melanie Macleod. "The wall facing it is also home to five gold mirrors, and when they reflect each other the room looks lovely and light."

How I chose the best gold floor mirrors to shop now

I searched high and low to find some options to shop - and here's what I took into consideration:

  • Size & style: While you can find smaller versions, I looked for oversized mirrors that most closely resembled the Anthropologie look in both design and measurements.
  • Verified reviews and ratings: Since I’m not able to see every mirror in person, I scoured opinions for verified shoppers and only included mirrors that received consistent positive reviews.
  •  Trusted brands: The options you’ll see in my edit are only from retailers we trust.

  1. 1/6

    Anthropologie Luisa Mirror

    anthropologie luisa mirror

    The original: Anthropologie floor mirror

    The details

    • Price: $1,198 
    • Size: 72.5"H, 34.75"W, 2.5" projection
    • Shipping: White Glove Delivery, starting at $149. Allow 2–4 weeks for delivery once the item has shipped; Free In-Store Pickup

    The original trendsetting Anthropologie floor mirror, which includes an anti-tip kit, is earning rave reviews from fans.

  2. 2/6

    Azalea Park Filigree Floor Mirror

    sams club standing floor mirror gold

    Sam's Club floor mirror

    The details

    • Price: $149.98
    • Size: 72” H x 36”W x 1.75”D
    • Weight: 59 lbs
    • Shipping: Pick up in-store; Standard - 4 to 10 business days where available

    The Azalea Park mirror at Sam’s Club is made from a double-sided steel frame with a gold finish, and commenters on social media are saying this mirror is their favorite budget-friendly option if Anthropologie's look isn’t the one for you. Shopper are loving it, giving it a 4.9-star rating. 

    It’s one of the cheapest options on my list, and a similar height to Anthropologie's. The only downside is that there’s a chance it’s not available to shop online for delivery in your region, so check your zip code on the site to see if you can order then pick it up in-store, sometimes in as little as two hours.

  3. 3/6

    Litton Lane Tall Arched Gold Scroll Wall Mirror

    home depot standing gold floor mirror litton lane

    Home Depot floor mirror

    The details

    • Price: $564.29 
    • Size: 72in x 42in 
    • Weight: 53 lbs
    • Hanging hooks
    • Shipping: Ship to store or home delivery

    Home Depot’s version is nearly the same size as the Anthropologie look, but comes in at about half the price (and it weighs less, too). The oversized vintage-look metal mirror with a distressed gold finish features an arched frame with decorative floral accents, plus hanging hooks on the back.

  4. 4/6

    OGCAU Full Length Mirror

    amazon full length gold floor mirror

    Amazon floor mirror

    The details

    • Size: 65” x 22”
    • Weight: 20.3 lbs 
    • Shipping: Free standard delivery; one-day shipping available

    Amazon’s lightweight aluminum frame mirror is about seven inches smaller and doesn’t have the ornate accents, but will be effective in brightening up your space. There were about 500 sold in the last month, and shoppers give it a 4.5-star rating. You can install this piece on the wall, tilt it or use the U-shape bracket on the back for support.

  5. 5/6

    House of Hampton Elinborg Full Length Floor and Wall Mirror

    wayfair standing gold floor mirror

    Wayfair floor mirror

    The details

    • Price: $169.99
    • Size: 64.5'' H X 20.9'' W X 3'' D
    • Weight: 28 lbs

    If you’re looking for a gold floor mirror with a smaller footprint, Wayfair has quite a few options - my favorite is the ‘Elinborg’ design from House of Hampton at Wayfair.

    With an aluminum alloy frame, it’s a versatile piece that can be propped up with the U-shaped metal stand on the back, but you can also hang it on the wall. And the vintage-look decoration at the top is removable so you can have a more – or less – baroque look, whichever suits your style.

  6. 6/6

    Cecilia Mirror

    anthropologie full length gold floor mirror cecilia

    Anthropologie floor mirror for less

    The details

    • Size: 65"H, 30"W, 1" projection
    • Shipping: White Glove Delivery, starting at $149. Allow 2–4 weeks for delivery once the item has shipped; In-store pick up available, depending on location.

    If you’re a die-hard Anthropologie fan but are looking for a lower price point than the trending Luisa, the Cecilia style comes in at $300 less. This rectangular mirror with a pretty floral adornment is made from polyresin and is bathroom-rated, but isn’t meant for hanging. You’ll have to lean it against the wall, but it is fitted with anti-tip support.

