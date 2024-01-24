Costco's Anthropologie-lookalike floor mirror sold out, but I found these 5 options to shop instead

Like fashion trends, what’s hot in home decor changes over time, and one decor trend making a comeback are standing floor mirrors. In fact, Costco released a $150 version of Anthropologie's stunning $1,200 gold mirror, but it's no longer available online and shoppers are saying you'll be lucky if you find it in-store.



I used to have a similar floor mirror years ago, and seeing the oversized gold mirrors trending on TikTok makes me regret ever letting it go!

But don’t worry if you missed out on the Costco bargain - I went on a hunt for some amazing lookalikes so you can still get the luxe look for less.

Anthropologie's gold floor mirror - the affordable options

Baroque-inspired gold floor mirrors like Anthropologie’s are a great vintage-inspired option which also looks just as great with both classic and modern decor. The charming pieces will give any space instant chic Parisian apartment vibes.

And we’re not the only ones who love this decor trend. Just one post by Instagram influencer Costcohotfinds about the Costco mirror earned over 134,000 likes, with comments ranging from “I grabbed it when I saw it! Love it!” to “That is very pretty. Still saving up for the Anthropologie one though.”

Thankfully Costco's not the only budget-friendly choice! I found great lookalikes at Wayfair, Amazon, Sam's Club and more retailers. There's even a lower-priced option at Anthropologie.

And if you love the ornate gold look, don't forget that you can even add the style to your home with smaller touches. I have a mirrored gold filigree Zara Home tray, similar to this $10.99 Amazon look, which adds interest to my more modern living room decor.

Why decorate with a floor mirror?

Mirrors reflect light to help make your space look bigger - for example, I have mirrored closet doors that serve double duty, giving both a dressing room effect and making my master bedroom look more spacious. But why choose a floor mirror?

A freestanding full-length floor mirror will help take advantage of empty wall space, and add dimension and light. For an even more dramatic effect, style with plants or opposite a window to make your bathroom, living room, entryway or bedroom feel more spacious, bright and airy.

Full-length mirrors are so versatile - they work in both large spaces and smaller homes. “We previously bought a floor standing mirror as we were living in a warehouse-style loft which needed large furniture,” says HELLO! Deputy News Editor Hannah Hargrave. “But when we moved, we found it was still a great way to expand the space - as well as being able to have a quick glance at what you look like before leaving the house. It's both a feature and functional and we love it.”

A gold full-length mirror can instantly elevate a room, no matter what type of furnishings you currently have. "My vintage mirror makes the room look much bigger and brighter, and I feel opulent and grand with an antique alongside my Ikea sofa!" says Wellness Editor Melanie Macleod. "The wall facing it is also home to five gold mirrors, and when they reflect each other the room looks lovely and light."

How I chose the best gold floor mirrors to shop now

I searched high and low to find some options to shop - and here's what I took into consideration:

Size & style: While you can find smaller versions, I looked for oversized mirrors that most closely resembled the Anthropologie look in both design and measurements.

