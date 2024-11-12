The best Black Friday home furnishing deals I've found to spruce up your home

The Black Friday sales are coming in thick and fast, and while shopping for electronics and clothing is what we all tend to do come Black Friday, the homeware sales are ones you should definitely not sleep on - because there's some amazing deals to be had, from cushions to couches and even coffee machines.

This year, Black Friday falls on November 29 but as seems to the case, the sales are landing earlier and earlier. We predict the Black Friday weekend, onto Cyber Monday, to show the best deals but if you're after something particular and can't wait, get shopping immediately because you're bound to find an offer on the products on your shopping list.

Whether it's a small home item you're after to add the finishing touches, or you're shopping for those big ticket items like a mattress, sofa or whole new bedding set for the fam, trust me, you'll find them on sale on Black Friday. I'll be keeping an eager eye out for new Black Friday deals, so bookmark this page to keep ahead of the curve. After all, there's nothing like a little home spruce up to see in the festive season.

How I chose the best Black Friday homeware deals

Secure websites: I know it seems obvious but it's key that you ensure the websites you're using are secure. Look for "https://" in the URL. All the ones listed below are safe websites to use and ones I enjoy using as a shopper.

Shop our edit of the best homeware Black Friday deals

John Lewis Black Friday Deals 2024

John Lewis had up to 25% off some of its top homeware brands last Black Friday. Right now, you can find offers on pieces like mirrors, candles and lamps.

Editor Verdict: The Top Deals At John Lewis

John Lewis + Swoon Wolff Marble Wall Clock £45.40 (save 28%) Piglet in Bed Pembroke Stripe Linen Bedding From £44 (save up to 20%)

Dunelm Black Friday Deals 2024

It's still under wraps as to what Dunelm's Black Friday offer will be this year, but you can easily get shopping with their sale section, offering money off lamps, mirrors, cushions and kids bedroom accessories too.

Editor Verdict: The Top Deals At Dunelm

Wayfair Black Friday Deals 2024

Wayfair has a lot - and I mean a lot - of offers on already. Head to their Offers page and you'll see that they change daily. There's even an under £40 section to browse too. In the US, Wayfair has a tonne of deals already live with 24-hour steals on items dropping daily.

Editor Verdict: The Top Deals At Wayfair

H&M Black Friday Deals 2024

H&M usually launch their Black Friday deals closer to the date, but at the moment you'll find a whole Homeware clearance tab with cute gifts, decor and baby bits. Same is happening over at H&M US too.

Editor Verdict: The Top Deals At H&M Home

Argos Black Friday Deals 2024

Argos has everything and anything you could want, including cute homeware bits. Their Black Friday sale is launching in stages, with money off different departments every few days - worth keeping an eye on if you're in the market for a new mattress or furniture.

Editor Verdict: The Top Deals At Argos



