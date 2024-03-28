Luxe vs low-cost: 10 designer home décor dupes you'd never believe weren't the real deal

Choosing wallpaper, styling bookshelves, picking furniture and playing with textiles; interior design is arguably one of the most thrilling parts of making a house feel like a home.

In an era of social media, our feeds are constantly drip fed with desirable home décor. Yet more often than not, I find myself lured into loving an irresistibly chic table lamp, or a dreamy set of pastel bed linens, only to discover the price is way beyond my price range. Interior design on a budget requires you to be two things; patient and savvy.

In my experience of furnishing a home, pre-loved furniture and upcycling is an easy way to stretch a budget and secure the basics. For the finer details, I've developed a keen eye for spotting high street dupes of high-end décor that won't break the bank. From Soho Home-inspired lamps to luxury looking textiles, these pieces all out-perform their price tags…

How I chose the best luxe vs low-cost home décor dupes

Similarity: When hunting for a lookalike luxe home décor product, the more affordable option needed to have similar features and quality for it to be considered worthy of inclusion. After all, a dupe is no such thing unless it's convincing.

Verified reviews: Where we couldn’t personally test the products ourselves, we focused on ratings from verified shoppers, and only considered lookalikes from reputable retailers and with consistent good ratings for durability and aesthetic.

Price: We know everyone has a varied budget for home decor, so in this edit you'll find luxe £1,298 pieces and more affordable £16 buys.

Soho Home vs Marks & Spencer​​​​

Hailed from Soho House Rome, the ultra-chic 'Greyson' ringed gloss lacquer and linen table lamp from the Soho Home range will set you back £350. The Flynn table lamp from Marks & Spencer combines the same contrasting textures, with a rich forest green lacquer base and a cool linen shade, for a fraction of the price.

Artemide vs Amazon

This vibrant, orange mushroom lamp from Artemide is an icon of Italian design hailed from the '60s. My Instagram feed has been dominated by its alluring tangerine-hued glow for months, thanks to its charming ability to bring a bold dose of colour to any gloomy corner.

Personally, I can't tell the difference between this LED Mushroom Table Lamp and the original Nessino. With the same shape and alluring orange hue, this Amazon lookalike also comes with three different light settings.

Anthropologie vs Debenhams

Every empty corner calls for an accent chair. Boucle furnishings remain just as chic as they did when they first emerged in the early 1900s, with this Mid Century looped fabric best known for its bobbled texture being used for everything from jackets to dining chairs. Inspired by the intricate silhouettes of the ocean's shells, Anthroplogie's plush, stylish seat makes for an instant living space centrepiece.

Big, bold, and boucle, this accent chair from Living and Home at Debenhams is a far more affordable alternative, however.

Le Creuset vs Habitat

This one-pot wonder from cult brand Le Creuset is sure to last you a lifetime of home-cooked meals. The vibrant 'Volcanic' colourway makes for a truly iconic piece of cookware. Or, if you're looking to cook up a casserole anytime soon, Habitat's Le Creuset-inspired cookware is nine times cheaper than the real deal. And aside from the logo, you'd be hard pressed to find a major difference in the quality.

Editor's note: "I actually have this exact casserole dish, and have used it lovingly to whip up everything from sourdough to stews. It looks and feels incredibly premium, and I haven't noticed any major signs of wear and tear despite using it several times weekly.

Dior vs Dunelm

According to the luxury fashion house, this rattan tray makes "an elegant serving table when paired with the transparent folding table." While it's undeniably chic and sure to add a dose of boho luxury into any home aesthetic, its price seems unjustifiable for many.

At just a tenth of the price of the Dior version, this versatile rattan tray from Dunelm is a total no brainer dupe. They even have similar dimensions, and are woven from the same type of reed.