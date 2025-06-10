Is this $12 'miracle' skin cream the answer to Beyoncé's glowing skin?

.

If you've got tickets to the Cowboy Carter tour, good for you. I don't and I am mad about it. But jokes aside, I can't get enough of watching the concert footage of Beyoncé doing her thing at various stadiums around the globe.

Even in the rain, Beyoncé brings it, as we knew she would - this woman is the pro of pros! And it had me wondering how the 43-year-old manages to maintain the most flawless, glowing skin despite the intense choreography, inevitable late nights and constant travelling.

AT A GLANCE Beyoncé is said to be a fan of drugstore staple Aquaphor.

The Cowboy Carter songstress uses it at night for glowing skin.

The $12 skin cream received rave Amazon reviews, scoring 4.8 out of 5.

One drugstore product Beyoncé is said to use nightly is an affordable, $12 skin cream that you can buy on Amazon.

In a previous interview with Elle magazine, the Texas Hold 'Em singer revealed she sleeps in Aquaphor. Yes, the drugstore staple.

© Instagram Beyoncé backstage on her Cowboy Carter tour

If you've never heard of Aquaphor, or haven't used it, let me introduce you. Dubbed a healing wonder by those in the know, the skin cream is a multi-purpose wonder that can be used on dry skin, chapped lips, cracked heels and even minor stings, burns and grazes.

The megastar, who also uses the $7 Smith's Rosebud Salve as a lip balm, told Elle: "I go to bed looking totally greasy, it's not all glamour all the time."

"I love the Rosebud Salve in the blue can,” Beyoncé told Allure. “I wear it with my lipstick… I used it to prime my lashes before curling. It was like a natural mascara. It made the lashes hold the curl and look shiny. I use it for everything!”

Beyoncé is in good company, as this humble moisturizer is something of a celebrity secret. Along with Debra Messing, Khloe Kardashian and Lucy Liu, other A-listers who swear by the product include Nicole Kidman, Hailey Bieber and Charlize Theron. See, it really is something of a wonder product.

What Amazon shoppers say about Aquaphor

This is a popular Amazon product - it has over 37,000 reviews, with the most being extremely positive. It scores 4.8 out of five as an average, with buyers calling it a "miracle product".

“This stuff is seriously like a miracle cure for anything,” said one reviewer. “I've been using it for the past twoyears or so, and my extremely sensitive skin is constantly getting breakouts and dry patches and such, and I'm seriously impressed by how quickly this heals pretty much anything.” Another echoed that, dubbing it “perfect for skin irritation…Miracle worker for diaper rash (preventative or treatment), chafing, and eczema. Seriously, it is the only thing we use for those issues. No Mom should be without it.”

“It is very thick and very greasy but you have to pay the price when you need deep moisturizing like I did!”