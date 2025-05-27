I found Hailey Bieber's 'holy grail' secret to glowing summer skin in the Amazon sale

It’s glowy skin season - and time for SPF - anyone else feeling some serious summer skincare vibes? I’ve been scanning the Amazon sale for the best beauty discounts and if you’re a Hailey Bieber fan I spotted one that you’re definitely going to want to add to basket.

Rhode skincare founder Hailey is the ultimate “clean girl aesthetic” beauty icon, and healthy radiance is key to her look. The key to her look? Sunscreen.

“I don’t leave the house, ever, in the daytime without sunscreen. It’s an absolute must for me,” she said in a YouTube video for Elle. “I know for a fact that it's the biggest anti-aging step I can take at my age right now. It's super important, everyone should wear their sunscreen. You should not leave the house without it.”

© Instagram / haileybieber The skincare fanatic revealed her 'holy grail' tinted spf sunscreen

She goes on to talk about her ultimate “holy grail” tinted sunscreen - EltaMD UV Daily Tinted Broad-Spectrum SPF face sunscreen, which is formulated with moisturizing hyaluronic acid - and right now you can shop it on sale at Amazon.

“A lot of sunscreens make my skin break out and this one has been my holy grail,” she said in the 2021 clip.

EltaMD UV Daily SPF 40 Tinted Face Sunscreen Moisturizer © Amazon $33.60 (SAVE 20%) at Amazon

£42.86 at Amazon UK

Two shades: Tinted and Deep Tinted

Mineral sunscreen with Hyaluronic Acid

Fragrance-free, paraben-free and noncomedogenic

To apply, Hailey makes sure her face is completely dry before applying the fragrance-free SPF all over her face - and also her her neck and eyelids - for even, sheer coverage.

The skin-perfecting drugstore sunscreen covers some of my own key requirements for summer skincare: it offers sun protection, won’t irritate your skin, leaves no white cast and helps boost your glow. It’s also designed to go on easily and can be worn alone or under makeup.

© Instagram / haileybieber Skincare fan Hailey has been teasing new eye patches from her brand Rhode

What are shoppers saying about EltaMD UV Daily Tinted Broad-Spectrum SPF?

Hailey, 28, who doesn’t like to overdo skincare or makeup, no doubt appreciates the EltaMD formula not just for its high-level SPF but also for the lightweight feel and natural-looking tint - perfect for a summery “no makeup makeup look” that shoppers praise.

The SPF tinted moisturizer, with 100% mineral active ingredients, has a 4.5 star average with nearly 20,000 reviews.

One shopper called it the “best tinted sunscreen on the market!”. They continued: Hands down worth every penny. I wear this with a little coverup under the eyes and that’s it. Feels great on skin and protects my skin wonderfully.”

Another verified reviewer said: "Love this stuff! On my 5th bottle! Can't recommend it enough… Not only does it give me some color but also very light coverage to even out my skin tone, including acne scars, dark spots, and hyperpigmentation.”

The downside? It only comes in two shades, Tinted and Deep Tinted, and while they apply sheer, shoppers would like a broader shade range as it may not be optimal for those with very light or very dark skin.