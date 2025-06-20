Gemma Owen wore a high street dress to Ascot and it looked designer with just one small tweak

Gemma Owen looked ever so regal as she arrived at Royal Ascot races this week, opting for a dress that's a high-street buy AND it's on sale.

With the heatwave in full swing here in the UK, former Love Island star Gemma dressed for the occasion in a fabulous light coloured dress which she made a small tweak, switching out the belt that's provided with the dress for a designer one - elevating the look even more.

Karen Millen was the brand of choice for Gemma, who opted for the Tailored Structured Crepe Roll Neck Pencil Midi Dress, costing just £159.20. It's currently selling like hot cakes, but it's also available in black and camel as well.

© Instagram Gemma Owen showed off her regal outfit for Ladies Day

The 22-year-old posted a video of herself getting dressed for the occasion, accessorising with tan accessories, including a Hermes skinny belt (this £60 Reiss belt is a perfect lookalike), a pair of £189 shoes from Ralph Lauren and a Lalage Beaumont 'Maya Midi Dolomite' bag. Her gorgeous hat was designed by Anna Wang and her £9,700 knot bangle was by Boodles. Just stunning.

Gemma had lots of praise on her Instagram account. One fan wrote: "Beautiful Gemma. Love the Karen Millen outfit gorgeous you look a picture of elegance." Another added: "Always the most stylish girl. You look stunning as ever."

Gemma's hair and makeup complemented the dress perfectly, and keeping her hair up was weather appropriate too.

Karen Millen is a great destination for occasion wear dressing - in fact, Carla on the team has compiled her list of top occasion dresses you can find on the website right now. If you love bright colour or cool prints, you'll definitely find a dress that's perfect for you.

© Instagram Gemma Owen's bag for the occasion is medium size and is perfect for anything from everyday to special occasions

How to style Gemma's dress in real life

Gemma proves that little tweaks make a big difference when it comes to occasion dressing. I love that she switched up the belt provided for a designer belt instead - something we can all do (even if we just swap it for a cheaper alternative!).

© Instagram Switching out the belt made a huge difference

It also turned into the perfect opportunity to add tan to her look, matching her shoes and her handbag. Gemma is a fan of matching her accessories, and so am I.