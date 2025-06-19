I'd sworn off wearing florals until I clocked Emilia Fox's flattering outfit

Florals are a classic trend, that's a given, but I for one have fallen out of love with floral dresses and bloom-printed skirts. I can see their appeal, but I've felt they err on the frumpy side if not done right - and doing florals right isn't something I've managed in the last few years. Actress Emilia Fox, however, is making me reconsider my stance on florals thanks to her super pretty floral ensemble.

AT A GLANCE Emilia Fox is the star of BBC crime drama series Silent Witness.

The 50-year-old actress was snapped wearing a pretty floral ensemble on Instagram.

The floral skirt and matching blouse are from Pink City Prints

The 50-year-old Silent Witness star wore her pretty florals to an outdoor summer event, and style her floral blouse and skirt with white Converse high-top trainers and glam white sunglasses.

© Instagram Emilia's outfit is summer personified with her floral print skirt and co-ordinating top

Emilia went for a boutique brand with her summery fashion choice, opting for a £130 skirt from Pink City Prints and matching blouse, costing £130. The skirt is available in every size, XS - XL, while the blouse has been a firm favourite and keeps selling out - some sizes were available at the time of publishing.

The Pink City Prints Peach Jaal Fleur Skirt is a hand block-printed full tiered skirt, with delicate lace inserts and made 100% organic cotton GOTS certified - meaning it's super airy and cool in the heat. The blouse is made from the similar material, and I love the flattering square neckline lined by the same delicate lace as the skirt.

The pieces are both so versatile, and could be paired with everything from a white T-shirt or blouse and the floral top with jeans or shorts. Or of course, you could wear them together a la Emilia.

For me though, it's the print of Emilia's outfit that gets me excited for florals again. It's sweet without being obvious and kitsch in the most stylish of ways. It has a vintage vibe to it, and really taps into the idea of cottagecore with its wildflower pattern.

The addition of the lace inserts breaks up the pattern, leaning into the vintage feel of it all too.

How to wear it like Emilia

Emilia has made this outfit her own, bringing a casual feel to it with her white Converse high tops. I love that she chose trainers, rather than sandals or heels, to make what could be a prim look a little cooler. Emilia's sunglasses look like a classic pair of Ray-Ban shades, but Next has a similar pair. The Next Square Sunglasses have a similar shape, and a great pair to throw in your handbag without spending loads on a pair of sunnies.

The brand also includes a dress version of Emilia's printed top and skirt. The Peach Jaal Alicia Dress has a v-neck and lace inserts over the maxi dress, plus a tiered skirt and bow to tie at the back.