I'm bookmarking Amanda Holden's 'flattering' white dress for summer - and the best news is, it has 40% off

Amanda Holden's outfits just keep getting better and better. Somehow the 53-year-old manages to sniff out the best of the high street, choosing incredible dress after incredible dress. This woman knows a hidden gem when she finds it and her latest dress is just that - and even better, it's on sale.

Amanda snapped herself presenting Heart Radio wearing what she called a super "flattering" white dress from Karen Millen while interviewing Hollywood stars Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney.

AT A GLANCE Amanda Holden was pictured wearing a chic white maxi dress.

The 53-year-old revealed her dress is a high street steal from Karen Millen.

Amanda's "flattering" dress is on sale, reduced to £119.40 $215.40

“I always feel better when I put on a pretty frock, and this is a keeper for me," she told her 2.5M followers. “It’s from Karen Millen, it’s really nicely fitted. Little fake pockets, a slit - very flattering in this area - it’s clinging to all the sort of right places.”



Made from stretch fabric, Amanda's dress is not only flattering but comfortable, and how luxe is the square neckline? Amanda pointed out the subtle detailing, including the pockets and textural stitching.

© Instagram Amanda posed at the Heart Radio studios wearing her chic Karen Millen dress

The tailored pencil skirt sculpts the figure, and a sexy side split makes it not only daring but also more comfortable to wear. Available in sizes 6 - 16, you're in for a bargain as it currently has 40% off, reduced from £199 / $359 to £119.40 / $215.40

How to style Amanda's dress

The Cheat: Unfinished Business Netflix host is a pro at creating a catwalk anywhere she goes, giving style inspiration whatever the occasion.

This dress is a fresh take on a smart summer dress, and one that can be worn with flats and a denim jacket for day or elevated for evening with heels and metallic accessories. Amanda's worn hers with white scalloped heels, a super cute way to tie the look together while the scallop detailing adds a playful vibe to what could be a super formal dress.

I actually think this would make a great Wimbledon dress, or an outfit for the races. It also comes in hot pink, so could be worn to a wedding or christening too.

White dresses really come into their own in the warmer months, with the LWD - little white dress - popping up all over the high street. While it's not a colour to wear to a wedding, unless you're the bride of course, white dresses are a timeless choice for summer occasions.

White broderie anglaise or white linen and cotton are the obvious choice of dress styles, but a more formal dress in white really is a classic look. It acts as a blank canvas to highlight brightly coloured, pastel or interesting accessory choices. Plus, nothing looks cooler than white with raffia, tan and gold accessories.