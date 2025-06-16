Frankie Bridge has found the perfect 'easy' white summer maxi dress to chuck on during the heatwave

Frankie Bridge shared her favourite summer occasion wear pieces on Instagram this week - and if you've been wondering how to dress for a chic event in this warm weather, she has all of the ideas.

It's currently sunny in the UK, and Frankie's Instagram series - Frankie's Faves - was all centred around the outfits to wear when the sun's shining, and a white cotton maxi dress is ideal to keep you cool while still looking put together.

On Sunday 15 June, she shared her love of the 4th & Reckless white maxi dress, costing just £58.

Frankie described it as a dress that ticks "all the boxes".

Frankie's pick is a gorgeous halter neck design from ASOS. It has a fitted bodice falling to a fuller skirt, and features a trending slightly dropped v-neck hem, which she says is the perfect 'easy' dress to "throw on for summer events but also feels light, comfortable and cool." She declared this dress as "ticking all the boxes."

© Instagram Frankie Bridge models the 4th & Reckless white summer dress

Featuring a tie halter design with a flattering square neckline, it's the perfect option for holidays, wedding season and beyond.

The maxi dress is from a cool girl brand called 4th & Reckless and costs just £58. Most sizes are still in stock, but at the time of going to press on this story, the size 16 had sold out. Having said that, you can shop the dress directly on the 4th & Reckless website and all sizes are in stock.

Frankie styled hers with a £12.50 raffia beach bag from boohoo, and a pair of toe-thong sandals from ASOS, chunky bangles from Topshop that have since sold out, and a pair of designer dupe sunnies from Boohoo that cost just £6.

© Instagram Frankie "can't get over this bag" - and it's just £12.50

How to style Frankie's dress

I would love to see Frankie's dress styled with a pair of flat gold sandals, seashell jewellery and shimmery golden goddess makeup. A white dress is so versatile. I'd also wear it with Birkenstocks for a day at the beach, dress it up with a pair of strappy sandals, or add white trainers for a more casual occasion.

If you're looking for a couple of different options, PrettyLittleThing has this plunging style for just £38, while Nobody's Child's £79 white high-neck midi dress is another popular lookalike.