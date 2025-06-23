Cat Deeley just wore a pair of M&S 'suederhosen' shorts on This Morning

Cat Deeley isn't one to shy away from a fashion trend, and for Monday's episode of This Morning she debuted a new pair of shorts from M&S - a pair of dark brown suede high waisted knee length shorts.

The Bermuda shorts trend is very popular right now, so it's a delight to see Cat rocking the high-street while she presents This Morning.

AT A GLANCE Cat Deeley looked chic on Monday's episode of This Morning, rocking not one but two trends - suede and Bermuda shorts.

She wore the Marks & Spencer Suede High Waisted Knee Length Shorts, costing £189

The shorts have a stellar review online, saying that the "suede is beautifully soft and hangs really well".

As I'm typing this story I can see that these shorts are selling out fast, proving that the Cat Deeley effect is fully in motion. The 48-year-old has been keeping on top of the recent trends reports because she's rocking suede (still a big trend right now) and Bermuda shorts. Sporting a new pair of M&S shorts from the Autograph range, Cat's shorts have a flattering high waistline and a neat zip-and-button fastening. The soft leather fabric gives them a luxurious look and feel.

© Instagram Cat Deeley is fearless when it comes to trying out the season's trickiest trends

I will say, these shorts aren't cheap. Costing £189, it's a premium investment addition to your wardrobe. One happy customer wrote online: "These suede shorts (suederhosen?) were by far the most expensive thing I ordered from M&S on my last online shopping spree, and are by far the nicest. The suede is beautifully soft and hangs really well. Proof that you get what you pay for, I suppose. Nice to see M&S doing clothes that are both fashion forward and high quality."

High praise indeed.

EXACT MATCH: M&S Suede High Waisted Knee Length Shorts © M&S £189 AT M&S

HELLO!'s Fashion Editor Laura Sutcliffe is a fan of the Bermuda shorts trend, saying: "This year, it's all about the Bermuda shorts ... Aim for the hem to finish right above the knee." She thinks they're "a great alternative to jeans when the weather turns hot."

I actually just bought a pair of Bermuda shorts from Marks & Spencer, I opted for the soft white denim pair and I'm thrilled with my purchase. They look and feel so good on, and they're super chic. I plan to wear them with a blue linen shirt tucked in and a pair of mesh shoes.

EDITOR'S PICK: M&S Pure Cotton Denim Bermuda Shorts © M&S £27.50 AT M&S

Enough about me though! Cat teamed her new shorts with a silky Zara blouse , a tan suede belt and a pair of gold sandals. She kept her jewellery to a minimum with the exception of two gold bangles and a pair of gold hoop earrings.

It's not the first time Cat has worn Marks & Spencer, who can forget when she starred on the final episode of M&S: Dress The Nation where she helped crown the winner of the ITV reality show.

Alternatives to Cat's shorts

As I'm watching all the sizes of Cat's shorts vanish before my eyes, it's only fair that I show you some good lookalikes so you can shop the look should you wish. I really love these chocolate brown shorts from Nobody's Child that are on sale for £33 and surprise surprise, they're selling fast.

© Nobody's Child I could definitely see Cat wearing this Nobody's Child two-piece suit

Mango has a delightful pair of linen chocolate brown shorts, too! I absolutely adore these and they're a very reasonable £45.99.

© Mango These Mango shorts look like a great alternative to Cat's M&S pair

If you want to stick with the suede trend, I've found these suede Bermuda shorts from ASOS that are ticking a lot of the right boxes.

© ASOS ASOS has lots of Bermuda shorts in stock right now - including these suede ones

If you're on the look out for even more options, my colleague Carla has compiled a list of the best shorts for women to buy this summer and there are so many goodies in the list.