Cat Deeley just made a secret change to her high-street frilly polka dot dress & it made such a difference 

I was a little confused when I saw Cat Deeley's latest outfit on This Morning - it truly had me scratching my head because I knew the exact dress she was wearing, but it looked so different to how the model wore it when I looked for it to shop.

Cat's & Other Stories Frilled Maxi Dress, £115 / $149, has a high neckline - but on Cat, it was low cut and belted. At first I wondered whether she wearing it back to front, but the back is very low so I ruled that out.

© Instagram Cat Deeley looked wonderful in her polka dot dress but it looks different from the website

I needed an answer, so I reached out to the show's stylist, the super talented Rachael Hughes, for more information. It turns out that the fashion team at This Morning altered the dress to match her personal taste, as Cat "wanted a more open neckline."

Absolutely genius! I'll definitely be following suit. It just proves that you can love a dress on the hanger and still take it home (and to a tailor) to figure out how you can make it work for you and your own preferences.

Cat looks absolutely incredible in the polka dot maxi and it's officially going on my summer wish list. This would look amazing for a wedding or a christening or for a swish family event. You could also team it with flat sandals and wear it on your summer city break.

The high-street maxi dress features decorative frill detailing along the sleeves and an open back with a tie closure. The back of the dress does look quite similar to the front of Cat's dress but the deep-V looks a lot lower on the model. The dress has a hidden zipper at the side seam.

© & Other Stories This is the back of Cat's dress

The dress is available in all sizes at the time of going to press, and you can also shop the maxi in a divine yellow and purple print which I could also see Cat wearing.

Cat loves polka dots

It's no secret that Cat's a fan of the polka dot print. She's worn a Princess Diana-style dress M&S dress during one recent episode, and who can forget the gorgeous navy and white Whistles dress she wore in June last year?

© Instagram Cat Deeley wearing M&S on This Morning

The polka dot trend is so timeless

I just love the polka dot pattern - it's just timeless. In fact, whenever I'm doing a yearly clear out, I find the polka dots always stay because this print just doesn't date.

If you're looking for a similar dress to Cat's, how about this Marks & Spencer ruched dress that's just £35? I couldn't believe the price either. If you're on the hunt for something a little more glam, this online exclusive dress at Mango has me smitten. It's a little more expensive at £119 but it's just so beautiful. Still not what you're looking for? See below for nine more options you'll love...