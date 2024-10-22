Cat Deeley's glam sparkly dress looks designer but is a £45 M&S steal - I'm buying

Cat Deeley's daytime This Morning outfits are gorge, ticking off every seasonal trend in the most wearable of ways - it's a skill. But her guest appearance on tonight's grand final of the ITV show Dress The Nation has taken her style to another level with a glam, designer-looking dress that costs less than £50 from the high street.

Cat made her debut on the series finale to see one of the 10 contestants crowned the winner. Over the series of six episodes, 10 of Britain’s best amateur designers have been competing to win a dream job as a fashion designer at high street giant M&S.

© M&S Cat Deeley glams up for the finale of Dress The Nation

Hosted by AJ Odudu and Vernon Kay, the series has seen the designers create kidswear, menswear, lingerie and womenswear with guest judges popping up along the way.

But it's Cat's starring appearance on tonight's show that had me rushing to M&S online to buy her outfit, a £45 sparkly mini shift that I'm pretty certain will see me through autumn, winter and the party season too.

M&S Sparkly V-Neck Mini Shift Dress £45 at Marks & Spencer

The 47-year-old wore the new-in Marks & Spencer dress in true Cat style, with minimal accessories, including sheer M&S tights and classic pointed heels. With her hair worn loose and wavy, the whole look was giving me office party outfit ideas.

Her dress, called the Sparkly V-Neck Mini Shift Dress, is cut in a regular fit with a flattering v-neckline. The sleeveless shape and mini-length hem give it a '60s vibe without looking like costume wear, and could easily be dressed down a touch for a daytime event; layer over a black lightweight knit or a crisp white shirt to tone down the sparkle.

Me? I'll save it for my work Christmas party, wearing it with thick black tights and velvet bow heels to really amp up the glam. I'd add a black knotted mini handbag, like this John Lewis satin knot bag and a silver chunky hoop, like these M&S hoops or even a bow diamante earring - I love this pair from Amazon for £9.99.

Available in sizes 6-24, it's fast becoming one of the top sellers at M&S over 100 people looking at it at the time of publication. The high street store has even declared it an 'in demand' item.

Cat said of her time on the show: "I was thrilled to be a guest judge on M&S: Dress the Nation. The stakes were super high, not just because an M&S job was up for grabs, but also the opportunity to see their product re-created and sold in M&S stores and online! The passion and dedication of the contestants, and what a life-changing opportunity this is and how much this meant to them really came through."