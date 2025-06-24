H&M has a Princess Kate-worthy summer dress for just £20 in the sale

The Princess of Wales’s summer wardrobe is always one to watch, and over the years we’ve seen her wearing a whole array of beautiful warm-weather dresses, both high street and designer styles.

Princess Kate has such classic taste that her looks almost never fall out of style. Evidence? The stunning Bardot style sundress by Alexander McQueen that she wore all the way back in 2017.

Nearly a decade later, it's not so much that Kate’s red off the shoulder look is back in style, it’s actually that it never left. You can still find the timeless sundress interpreted for summer 2025 and it’s as up to date as ever.

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images Princess Kate wore the timeless dress back in 2017 - and it's still in style

The royal mum of three wore the bold look by her wedding dress designer to a garden party to celebrate her grandmother-in-law Queen Elizabeth’s birthday.

While the designer look surely must have cost quite a bit even by 2017 standards, you can get a similar look today at H&M for just £20!

Yes, you read that right - H&M's McQueen lookalike summer dress is now 47% off. It really is the perfect maxi dress for summer, making a chic statement thanks to its off-the-shoulder neckline, three-quarter blouson sleeves and tiered hem.

And if you’re in the US, where the trending dress has sold out in the red colourway, I found similar looks you can shop: Amazon’s version has solid ratings and & Other Stories’ Ruffle Maxi Dress is on sale for $99.99 - that's 44% off.

If red isn’t your colour you can snap up the H&M look in black and white floral - also available in the US on sale for $24.99 - or, for the reduced price of £22, in trending yellow.

Style the look like Kate

© Getty Images Kate looked stunning in red

And how to style the look? Well, when the then-Duchess of Cambridge first wore it in 2017, she accessorised her outfit with nude heels by Prada and drop earrings by Simone Rocha. It’s a formula that still stands today: Princess Eugenie just followed the red dress-with-neutral accessories rule for the final day at Ascot 2025.

But Princess Kate later switched up her styling to be a true lady in red. The royal recycled the Alexander McQueen dress to celebrate her mum Carole Middleton's birthday in 2019, wearing the same earrings but opting for matching red heels to up the glam.

Effortlessly elegant, I could also see this bright red dress styled with wedges and statement earrings for date nights, BBQ's and picnics in the park.

It’s clear a red Bardot dress can be a wardrobe staple whether it’s high street or designer. Princess Kate has worn the maxi a few times – who knows, maybe it'll make another appearance sometime soon!