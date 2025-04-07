Is it just me or does this new £45 Marks & Spencer red floral dress look familiar?

No one can make a floral midi dress look quite as elegant and classy as the Princess of Wales, and nowhere makes affordable and stylish pieces like M&S.

Princess Kate's actual dresses are often quite pricey and never in stock for long, but a spring-ready floral midi that's just dropped at Marks & Spencer is reminiscent of a style she's worn by Beluh London.

The timeless tea dress has a delicate ditsy floral print and features a flattering figure-skimming cut with short flutter sleeves and a v-neck. It comes in a regular fit with a tie detail at the back of the waist. Now spring has finally arrived, the bright red hue is perfect to inject some colour into your new season wardrobe.

Kate's Beluh London dress has a very similar delicate red floral print. It also falls to a midi length and has three-quarter length voluminous sleeves. She was first spotted wearing it in a Heads Together video in support of mental health week back in 2020, before stepping out in the dress four months later during a royal engagement in London.

© WPA Pool Princess Kate wore the red floral dress in London in September 2020

Made from 100% silk, Kate's dress retailed for £550 while the M&S lookalike is a very affordable £45 (or $79 if you're shopping in the States). It's available in UK sizes 6-24 and three different lengths, but you’ll have to be quick, the trending piece is already selling out in several sizes.

If you do manage to get your hands on one, the styling options are endless. For a royal-worthy look, I'd wear it with a pair of Kate's go-to Castañer wedge espadrilles. They're ideal for a summer wedding or party as they give it a more formal feel, but are comfortable enough to be on your feet all day.

I'd also wear it with a pair of leather slides, strappy barely-there sandals (heels optional) or a pair of sleek white trainers. Add a rattan beach bag à la M&S or a leather crossbody.

If you're budget is higher, head to Rixo where you'll find this gorgeous red floral midi dress. It has curved sleeves and a nipped-in waist, and is adorned with the brand's 1930s-inspired Tulip Fields print.

Or if you're looking for a long sleeve cut, I've found this red and white midi at Karen Millen - and it's just dropped in the sale. It's features bolder blooms and a more modest cut with its tied neckline.