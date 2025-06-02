Loved the printed dress Princess Kate wore in the Caribbean? I've found a beautiful lookalike

As summer arrives, so does the desire to embrace bolder prints and brighter colours - a sentiment echoed by the Princess of Wales, who wore a statement Tory Burch midi dress during her Caribbean tour back in 2022.

Princess Kate looked stunning in the floral printed piece which featured shades of white, red and azure blue.

While it's long since sold out, I was browsing the Boden website this morning and saw a new-in piece that I think Kate would love, and it's currently still available to shop in every size.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage The Princess of Wales looked radiant in her dress by Tory Burch

The Ellie Flutter Maxi Tea Dress has a very similar print with added soft pink - a shade seen all over the spring/summer 2025 runways. It also has the same fit-and-flare shape and comes with short sleeves, although Boden's have a (arguably more flattering) flutter style.

Available in a UK 4-18 and both regular and petite lengths, it's designed to fall to your ankle, but you could wear it shorter if you prefer.

It retails for £112/$179, but you can shop it with 15% off using the code JM7D for a limited time (or 9WWJ if you're in the States).

The Ellie dress comes in multiple different prints, and already has glowing five-star reviews from customers, with one writing: "I bought this dress in an 8 even though I usually go for a 10, but my size wasn't available and I really wanted it in the pink. Anyway, I'm glad I did as the 8 fits beautifully. The dress drapes and falls in the most flattering way, similar to how it looks online. The sleeves are also incredibly flattering. It's a wonderful dress and the pink is just gorgeous and vibrant."

Another said: "Works for my hourglass shape as the waist is fitted at the correct height for me so that I do not appear wider than I am. The sleeves are a nice fit and the fabric drapes nicely."

And one added: "I love this dress - it's super comfortable but makes such a statement. It's also very flattering and didn't cling at all to my belly, which is sensitive for me. The flutter sleeves are pretty without being bulky. The neckline also doesn't come too low - I have a large bust and small shoulders so this is frequently a problem for me! It's easy to dress up with heels or dress down with sneakers and a jean jacket. I love it so much that I wore it twice on the same vacation!"

© WireImage Kate accessorised with wedge espadrilles and statement earrings by Sézane

Kate wore hers with wedge espadrilles, which I think is perfect for this style, and they're suitable for so many occasions from weddings to summer parties. I'd also dress it down with a pair of white trainers or add barely-there heeled sandals for more formal events. If you're on holiday, add a rattan or shell-embellished bag.

The 43-year-old royal completed the look with Sézane's (now sold out) Charlie earrings, and if you want to go equally bold with your accessories, head to Anthropologie where you'll find these Twisted Glass Hoop Earrings in a cobalt blue hue.