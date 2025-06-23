The vibrant red Whistles dress that got the royal seal of approval at Ascot

If you kept your eye on royal style at Ascot as closely as I did, you probably noticed Princess Eugenie’s stunning red dress on Saturday.

The races serve up some unforgettable fashion every year, and Eugenie’s lady-in-red look truly stood out.

The vibrant dress of course followed Ascot’s famed dress code, and was the perfect balance of a classic silhouette and statement making style.

© Getty Images Princess Eugenie in red at Royal Ascot

I have to admit though, is that the chic red A-line midi dress with keyhole neckline, didn’t cost a King’s Ransom. It’s an amazing buy from Whistles that costs £199 / $399.

If you love it as much as I did, then keep reading as I break down the look and show you some dupes to shop whether you’re in the UK or the US.

Princess Eugenie’s red Whistles dress - the style breakdown

The ‘Red Twist Neck Crepe Midi Dress’ from Whistles is in a vibrant, bold red, and is my favourite silhouette for event dressing - a flattering fit-and-flare.

It has a standout detail - a twist neckline with a discreet keyhole in both the front and back of the dress - and it’s almost sleeveless, featuring short cap sleeves that are perfect for the hot weather.

Exact match: Whistles Red Twist Neck Crepe Midi Dress © Whistles £ 199 at Whistles $399 at Whistles US

Letting the dress and her £795 matching red Emily London fascinator speak for themselves, Eugenie kept her accessories neutral, styling the look with drop earrings, beige Aquazzurra Bow Tie 85 pumps and an M2Malletier Amor Fati bag in a similar hue.

The exact Whistles dress is still in stock in the UK but selling out Stateside (Note that Aritzia has a good lookalike for our US readers, though).

If you still haven’t found your perfect red statement dress look, don’t worry - I went on a hunt for similar dresses with the elements that make them a fabulous choice for events from weddings to garden parties.

Shop my top dupes for Princess Eugenie's red Whistles dress

All of my editor’s picks are in a vibrant red, feature at least one standout detail and a flattering A-line silhouette just like Princess Eugenie’s dress.

© COS, Steve Madden, Anthropologie Left to right: COS, Steve Madden, Anthropologie

For a more minimalist look, COS has a dress that's so similar to Eugenie's - the Twist-Detail Midi Dress, £85 / $139 - with the twist detail at the waist instead. At Anthropologie, the Damson Madder Saffy midi dress £75 (SAVE 25%) / $165 has a sweet ruched bodice and Ganni-esque cute bow front. And I like that it has short sleeves for those who don’t like to show their upper arms.

If you don’t find it in your size, you can also shop it directly from Damson Madder, too.

The 100% cotton Clementina dress by Steve Madden, £131 / $139 is in a tomato shade, is fully lined and has so many fun details, from the front tie closure to the eyelet trim - plus it has pockets!

© Getty Images Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank during day five of Royal Ascot

Boden’s Mila Trim Tiered Jersey Dress in Poppy Red, £90 / $135 is more casual, and in a maxi length, but I love the neckline details and that it’s in a breezy 50% cotton 50% Tencel Modal blend for summer.

Karen Millen’s Tailored Belted Halter Midi Dress, £143.40 / $263.40 is 40% off right now and is the dress for you if you want to make a bold statement. On the sexier side, it has a cross-over neckline, waist-cinching belt and an architectural skirt that flares at the hem.

I'm a big fan of a red statement dress - they're so easy to style up or down. During hotter weather, team it with strappy flat sandals or and a straw bag if you want to be more casual, or slip into some gold high heels and accessorise with a metallic clutch for a special event. For daytime occasions, I love how Princess Eugenie wore her red dress - neutral accessories for the win!