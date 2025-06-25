Frankie Bridge wows in yacht party outfit - and it's easier to recreate than you think

Frankie Bridge is currently soaking up the sun in Bermuda, and she looked incredible modelling her yacht party outfit in a video shared on Instagram on Tuesday.

AT A GLANCE Frankie Bridge wore a printed sarong and chic black one-piece on holiday in Bermuda

The sarong is the Vivara cotton beach cover-up Mango

She accessorised with spiral earrings by Missoma

The 36-year-old TV star styled a chic black swimsuit with a printed Pucci sarong to celebrate her sister's 40th birthday party. She captioned the post: 'Heard it’s a Pucci Summer?' with a series of colourful love heart emojis.

© @frankiebridge Frankie rocks a printed sarong in Bermuda

Frankie's one-piece is Mango's textured swimsuit with straps. Available in sizes XS-XL, it also comes in sky blue and chocolate brown and features a scoop back with delicate straps.

If your size isn't in stock, Boden's classic black Mykonos swimsuit is similar, and customers say its super flattering with its under-bust ruching and deep V-neckline. It also offers UPF 50+ sun protection.

Frankie's sarong is Pucci's Vivara cotton beach cover-up. Made from 100% cotton, the coveted designer style is £285 and there's a matching bikini available if you want to go for the full ensemble. The Italian fashion house is known for its vibrant, colourful prints, and the beach cover-ups are perfect for adding some fun to your holiday outfits.

If that's out of your price range, I love this one from Seafolly at Selfridges, or M&S has a pure cotton style that's a fraction of the price at £25. "Beautiful wrap. Colours go very well with several swimsuits I have from M&S," says one customer review. While another wrote: "Beautiful sarong. Lovely colours and matches with swimwear I purchased."

Frankie completed her look with Missoma's spiral earrings, which feature detachable drop pearls, and a woven cowboy hat - you can shop similar at Revolve.

The mum-of-two has been all over the chic holiday outfits recently, sharing the perfect 'easy' heatwave dress last week. The white maxi is a a gorgeous halterneck design from ASOS, which she says is the perfect 'easy' style to "throw on for summer events but also feels light, comfortable and cool."

The 4th & Reckless dress costs just £58 and features a tie halter design with a flattering square neckline. It's so simple to style too - just add a raffia bag and leather slides or barely-there heeled sandals.

© Instagram Frankie Bridge models the 4th & Reckless white summer dress £58 at ASOS

Writing for her Faves newsletter, Frankie said summer is the season of colour, print and feminine silhouettes. "Sometimes trends can feel like a relentless pursuit of trying to wear what’s 'relevant', but that doesn’t have to be the case," she said. "Choose trends that you are drawn to, that suit you and bring you joy to add to your wardrobe. forget about the rest!"