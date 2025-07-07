Olivia Attwood wore a blue high street dress and it looked designer with just one small tweak

Olivia Attwood Dack is no stranger to the designer shops, which is why her fans assumed that a recent baby blue boucle design dress she wore on her Instagram was from the luxury brand Chanel. It turns out, it was not. It was £45 from River Island.

The former Love Island star and ITV darling Olivia proved you don't have to spend thousands on fashion - you just need to know how to make tweaks to make a dress look more expensive. The glam TV host wore a cute boucle mini dress for a Bvlgari event, and she made it clear that she was inundated with direct messages about the dress.

She teamed her jewellery with a River Island Blue Halter Neck Boucle Belted Mini Dress

The former Love Island star received praise from fans describing her look as "beautiful" and "gorgeous".

Sharing a screenshot of a message from a fan, it read: "This dress! Please don't say it's Chanel." Olivia replied: "You won't believe this..." and linked out to a £46 dress from River Island and caveated that she removed the belt.

© Instagram Olivia Attwood Dack proves the high street can serve up some winners

River Island was the brand of choice for Olivia, who opted for the Blue Halter Neck Boucle Belted Mini Dress, costing just £46. It's currently selling like hot cakes, with XS and Small sold out.

The 34-year-old posted a series of stunning photos from the event, and she teamed the high street dress with a pair of Chanel slingback shoes.

Olvia had lots of praise on her Instagram account. One fan wrote: "Love love love this! You’re absolutely Gorgeous Liv." Another added: "I thought you were beautiful before, but these photos.. just WOW"

EXACT MATCH: River Island Blue Halter Neck Boucle Belted Mini Dress © River Island £46 AT RIVER ISLAND $104 AT RIVER ISLAND US

Olivia's hair and makeup complemented the dress perfectly, and many fans noticed that the future This Morning star had gone lighter for summer.

River Island is a great destination for fun boucle dresses - in fact, I've spotted a slightly different version of Olivia's but in pink - and it's on sale for £20. It wouldn't surprise me if she bought this one too.

© Instagram Olivia poses for the camera in her £46 dress

How to style Olivia's dress in real life

Olivia proves that little tweaks make a big difference when it comes to high street dresses. I love that she took off the belt provided for a more laid back look. I would do the same. It also helped that she teamed the dress with designer accessories. Having said that, if your budget doesn't stretch to a pair of Chanel shoes, how about this pair from Boden, or this super affordable pair from New Look.

The jewellery, well, that might be a little trickier. Scroll down below to see some of our favourite jewellery brands in the summer sales.