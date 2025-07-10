Cat Deeley's sexy on-trend yellow dress is 'perfect' for the heatwave

We all have a signature style (yes, even you!) and I've started to note that Cat Deeley's most used fashion trick of late is a halter neck. Cat has worn a halter neck every single day this week on This Morning - if that's not a signature look, I don't know what is.

AT A GLANCE Cat Deeley leaned into the sunshine in a yellow dress to host This Morning on Thursday 10 July

The TV presenter's yellow halter neck dress was from high street favourite Boden

Use code W7CX to save 15% on Cat's yellow dress.

Her latest halter neck to join the club is a retro inspired maxi dress in the colour of the season, butter yellow.

Her maxi dress is from Boden, and features a tie neck, smocked panel for stretch and a sweetheart neckline. The full skirt oozes romance, and the linen fabric is spot on for the heatwave.

© Instagram

With its nipped in waist and voluminous skirt, it's super flattering and there's something whimsical about the 50s inspired shape of the dress too. I could imagine it being packed for a summer vacation and becoming your suitcases MVP.

Retailing for £149 (or $198 if you're in the US), it also comes in navy if yellow isn't your colour. It's a popular choice at Boden right now, having sold out in some sizes but at the time of publishing, it's available in UK sizes 12 - 22 in both regular and petite fit.

Boden is currently running a womenswear offer too, with 15% off all new styles with code W7CX. Using the code, you'll snap up the dress for £124.10.

It looks like Cat's added her trusty Zara gold gladiator sandals, and coordinated the metallic vibe with a statement heart necklace.

Glowy makeup and a bouncy blow-dry complete the look. I'm with Cat, keep the rest of the outfit pared back to let the beauty of the dress shine through.

The show's stylist, Rachael Hughes, said the team "love" the heatwave-ready dress. “We loved this Boden dress today, such a perfect dress for the weekend's heatwave!" she exclusively told HELLO! "The neckline is super flattering and such a vibrant pop of yellow! Perfect worn with flat sandals or can be dressed up with a heel."

I can see why Cat loves to wear a halter neck (she even wore one on Tuesday, with a red Mango dress); it's flattering, granted, and sexy without being too showy. I'd add a little bronzer to the tops of my shoulder with this to make my skin glow, and the beauty of a tie halter neck, like Cat's, is that you can adjust the straps to make it as tight, loose and comfortable as you want.

If you've a larger bust, it's flattering on the chest too - look for halter neck tops or dresses with structure or some support, like a shirred panel.