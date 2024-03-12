Cat Deeley's striped cardigan is a hit with shoppers - I have it in two colours & her nautical look is next on my list

Cat Deeley is proving to be quite the style star in her new role on This Morning, and we're all loving seeing what she wears each time she's on screen.

On Tuesday, the 47-year-old TV presenter opted for a very simple striped cardigan from Boden, which she wore buttoned up to the top. I instantly recognised the Holly cardi with its structured shape and its gold-tone buttons. Why? Because I own it! Well, I have it in red (which I wore so much over the festive period) and I have it in pink (which I'm waiting to wear when the sun decides to show up!).

But now after seeing Cat Deeley wear her cardigan, I'm thinking the striped style might be my next investment purchase. Nautical stripes are always in style in the warmer months and I think Cat's cardi will look so French girl chic with linen trousers and sandals when the weather gets warmer.

© Shutterstock Cat Deeley with her co-host Ben Shephard on This Morning photographed 12 March 2024

The Holly isn't just any cardigan you see, and this is why I ordered two of them. This feels more like a light jacket and it looks so good with jeans. I imagine in the spring months I'll be wearing the Holly a lot, and they really hold their shape. We all know that wearing a cardigan you can end up looking a bit dishevelled by the end of the day, but this is almost sturdy.

15% off with the code Q2Y6 £130 AT BODEN

15% off with the code P1N7 $190 AT BODEN USA

Boden has six different patterns for the Holly cardigan and you won't make the wrong choice. I would say I'm a 12-14 and so I ordered a 14 in both of my cardigans. I'm happy with my decision and I don't think you want them to look too snug as that's not the look.

© Leanne Bayley My collection of Holly cardigans

If you're looking to lean into the nautical style, you'll find the neat, boxy cut shape all over the high street right now.

In fact, you can get lookalikes of Cat's cardigan at Karen Millen and H&M, but I can highly recommend Cat's exact cardigan as the quality feels incredible. It's not just me - the verified reviews on the Boden website are positive, too. One shopper said: "Beautifully made jacket! Looks good in the photo but better in person!! Very flattering and comfortable but still stylish. I love it!" I think with all those exclamation marks, she's a fan.

Another shopper said: "I was in two minds about this but so happy I gave in and got the pink one, it would look lovely with jeans or dressed up, and yes it does remind me of a more expensive jacket."

I think she might well be talking about a certain Chanel-style jacket...

I styled mine a little differently to Cat, as I wore my Holly cardigan with straight leg jeans and Mary Jane shoes for the ultimate Chanel girl prim and proper look. I think the Holly looks superb with wide-leg trousers and white trainers as well.